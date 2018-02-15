Latest update February 15th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Petra’s third annual Futsal tournament…Teams briefed, presented with uniforms and balls

Feb 15, 2018

The third annual Petra Futsal tournament which is being sponsored by Corona Beer in collaboration with Namilco is shaping up to be the biggest in its three year history.
Yesterday at the Brandsville Hotel in Campbellville, the organisers (Petra), with the aim of having a smooth tournament briefed the teams on the rules and regulations of the event which will run in conjunction with those of the GFF (Guyana Football Federation) and FIFA.
Head of the GFF’s referee department, Stanley Lancaster who recently was part of the GFF/Petra referees refreshers course, was on hand to bring the player representatives from the various teams in the tournament up to speed on the relevant rule changes and new rules in Futsal.
The tournament, which carries a total prize purse amounting to over $2million, will kick off on February 24th. The winners will pocket a $600,000 cash prize, runners-up $300,000 and third place $150,000.
Meanwhile, as an incentive for teams in the group stage, the top finishers will get an additional $40,000, second place $30,000, third place $20,000 and fourth place $10,000.
In addition, the tournament is giving away one motorbike each to the MVP of the tournament and a lucky patron.
The tournament, which is expected to culminate with a grand final on March 31st, will feature Alpha Warriors, Pro Kleaners Campbellville, Show Stoppers, Mocha, Agricola, Plaisance, Sparta Boss, Old School Ballers, Leopold Street, Albouystown, Kingstown, North East La penitence, Back Circle, West Front Road, North Ruimveldt, Tiger Bay, Broad Street, Channel 9, Bent Street, Tucville, Alexander Village, Future Stars, NK Ballers and Sophia.

