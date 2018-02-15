Latest update February 15th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

Pensioner charged for causing death of vagrant in accident

Feb 15, 2018 News 0

John Haynes

A pensioner was yesterday released on $200,000 bail on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
John Haynes, 77, a taxi driver of 102 Second Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he denied the charge which alleged that on February 10 at Brickdam, Georgetown, he drove motor car HC 184, in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Morris Jeffrey.
The man was represented by attorney-at-law Adrian Thompson who asked that bail be granted to his client.
The lawyer told the court that on the day in question his client was dropping off a passenger when Jeffrey, who was a vagrant, ran over the road and ended up in his client’s path, which caused him to be struck down.
Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant, but asked that conditions be attached.
The Chief Magistrate granted bail to the tune of $200,000. Condition of the bail is that he report every Friday to the Brickdam Police Station until the completion of the trial.
He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 28 for statements.

 

More in this category

Sports

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament underway

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament underway

Feb 15, 2018

The annual Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament began yesterday at the Georgetown Club Camp Street. Fifty participants are down to take part in two categories; the Open for seniors and Cat A...
Read More
Petra’s third annual Futsal tournament…Teams briefed, presented with uniforms and balls

Petra’s third annual Futsal...

Feb 15, 2018

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” East Bank/West Demerara zone… Marvin Josiah fires Showstoppers into anticipated final against ESPN

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” East...

Feb 15, 2018

GFSCA/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall/ Mike’s Pharmacy Softball Cricket… Finals re-scheduled for Sunday

GFSCA/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall/ Mike’s...

Feb 15, 2018

Beharry Automotive on board with LGC for Saturday’s tourney

Beharry Automotive on board with LGC for...

Feb 15, 2018

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee Triple Crown Horseracing Championships… Keen battles as Vera’s Finally challenge Just Call Me Boss, Storm Bird vs. It’s My Choice

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee Triple Crown...

Feb 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]