Lindo Creek CoI public hearings start today

The Commission of Inquiry (COI) which has been established by President David Granger in relation to the deaths of eight miners at Lindo Creek in the Upper Demerara-Berbice Region in 2008 will
commence public hearings today.
Public notices have been disseminated inviting witnesses, affected and/or interested persons to submit letters and written Statements of Memoranda to the Commission.
Interviews have also been conducted with ‘Persons of Interest ‘and the Commission has been working closely with family members of the deceased, who have come forward. In keeping with its Terms of Reference, the Commission has also been examining available documents, interviewing persons and holding in-camera sessions.
The CoI will investigate and make findings of fact on all matters in relation to the killings of Cecil Arokium, Dax Arokium, Horace Drakes, Bonny Harry, Lancelot Lee, Compton Speirs, Nigel Torres and Clifton Berry Wong at Lindo Creek in the Upper Demerara-Berbice Region, on or about June 21st, 2008.
On January 31st, 2018, President David Granger appointed Justice Donald Trotman as Commissioner.
Commissioner Trotman brings to the Commission of Inquiry a vast range of relevant experience in the international legal arena at the highest levels. He headed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Grenada, working closely with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of South Africa.
Other key positions held by Justice Trotman include, UNESCO Rapporteur on the legal and international implications of Satellite broadcasts in the Caribbean and Latin America; Visiting Professor of International Law at the University of  Baghdad; Amnesty International – British Lawyers’- Coordinator for  Campaign against Torture and for African affairs; United Nations Human Rights travel fellowship/ Assignment on Human Rights in the Administration of Justice in Canada and Nigeria, and attachment to UN Human Rights Division at UN Headquarters, New York among others.

