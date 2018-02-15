Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” East Bank/West Demerara zone… Marvin Josiah fires Showstoppers into anticipated final against ESPN

Both the quarter-final and semi-final stages of the Guinness “greatest of the streets” East Bank/West Demerara leg were competed on Tuesday night at the Pouderoyen market tarmac and fans will be in for a treat when the tournament culminates tomorrow night as arguably the best two teams in the zone will contest the final.

More importantly, both ESPN and Showstoppers have booked their place in the National Playoffs which will see the champion team representing Guyana at the Guinness regional street ball championships.

During ESPN’s road to the final, Trevon Lythcott scored the lone goal in his side’s quarter-final win against Ballers Empire on the night.

Meanwhile, Pernell Schultz netted a normal and a ‘Guinness Goal’ (any goal score in the final three minutes of a match is counted as two) to see ESPN count a 3-0 victory over Dream Team in the semi-final.

In Showstoppers quarter-final, they made light work Boom Bang with a banging 4-0 victory. Dextroy Adams and Stephon Jupiter both netted “Guinness Goals” for the Pouderoyen based team.

Marvin Josiah then stole the show in Showstoppers semi-final 6-0 win against West Side Ballers. Josiah counted all six goals after he hit the target with three “Guinness Goals”.

The stage is now set for grand finale tomorrow where these free scoring teams will match their skills at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.