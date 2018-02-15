Latest update February 15th, 2018 12:59 AM

GFSCA/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall/ Mike’s Pharmacy Softball Cricket… Finals re-scheduled for Sunday

Feb 15, 2018

The Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association, Nauth Motor Spares, Trophy Stall and Mike’s Pharmacy softball tournament is set to conclude on Sunday at the Demerara Cricket Club ground.
The action will get underway with the semi-finals of the female category; Trophy Stall Angels will face Blue Divas on pitch one and Mike’s Wellwoman will take on 4R Lioness on pitch two at 09:30hrs.
The Masters’ final will be contested at 11:30hrs with Regal playing Mike’s Wellman; the winner will take home a trophy and $100,000 and the runner up a trophy and $25,000.
The female final will be played at 14:30hrs. The winning team will receive a trophy $50,000 and the runner up a trophy and $25,000.
Speedboat and Success will then battle for supremacy in the Open final from 16:30hrs. The champion team will pocket a trophy and $100,000 and the runner up a trophy and $25,000. Player of the final and player of the tournament in each category will take home $5,000 and a trophy. Admission to the venue is free and teams can contact Wayne Jones on 650-1790 or 685-7908 for more information.

