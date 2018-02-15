GFSCA/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall/ Mike’s Pharmacy Softball Cricket… Finals re-scheduled for Sunday

Latest update February 15th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association, Nauth Motor Spares, Trophy Stall and Mike’s Pharmacy softball tournament is set to conclude on Sunday at the Demerara Cricket Club ground.
The action will get underway with the semi-finals of the female category; Trophy Stall Angels will face Blue Divas on pitch one and Mike’s Wellwoman will take on 4R Lioness on pitch two at 09:30hrs.
The Masters’ final will be contested at 11:30hrs with Regal playing Mike’s Wellman; the winner will take home a trophy and $100,000 and the runner up a trophy and $25,000.
The female final will be played at 14:30hrs. The winning team will receive a trophy $50,000 and the runner up a trophy and $25,000.
Speedboat and Success will then battle for supremacy in the Open final from 16:30hrs. The champion team will pocket a trophy and $100,000 and the runner up a trophy and $25,000. Player of the final and player of the tournament in each category will take home $5,000 and a trophy. Admission to the venue is free and teams can contact Wayne Jones on 650-1790 or 685-7908 for more information.
Feb 15, 2018The annual Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament began yesterday at the Georgetown Club Camp Street. Fifty participants are down to take part in two categories; the Open for seniors and Cat A...
Feb 15, 2018
Feb 15, 2018
Feb 15, 2018
Feb 15, 2018
Feb 14, 2018
When the daughter of deceased legal luminary and former Attorney-General, Doodnauth Singh, took the British Government... more
It took a full one and a half years for the contract signed between ExxonMobil and the Government of Guyana to be made public.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Much has been said about the government of the United States of America (US) cutting off aid to countries... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]