Former TSU rank freed on AK-47 smuggling charge

Feb 15, 2018 News 0

FREED: Former Police Corporal: Shavon Marks

Shavon Marks, who had been accused of smuggling an AK-47 assault rifle out of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, was yesterday, freed on charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Senior Magistrate Leron Daly dismissed both the charges, citing that insufficient evidence was led by the prosecution to establish the elements of the offences.
At the time when the offence was alleged to have been committed, Marks, was a Police Corporal and had been attached to the TSU. Kaieteur News understands that Marks was dismissed from the Guyana Police Force sometime after the charges were brought against him.
Marks, 37, of Rose Hall, Corentyne, Berbice was arrested and charged for the offence after it was alleged that he facilitated the smuggling of the high-powered firearm out of TSU headquarters on February 28, 2017.
The charges stated that he had the rifle and 40 rounds of ammunition in his possession when he was not the holder of a firearm license.
The former policeman was represented by Senior Counsel Bernard De Santos in association with Attorneys-at-Law Patrice Henry and Dexter Todd.
During the trial, the prosecution contended that police received information that Marks was planning to sell an AK-47 rifle. A sting operation was reportedly set-up, during which it was alleged that Marks was seen handing over the rifle to an individual in TSU compound. The individual was seen placing the gun into a car which was later driven out of the compound. The car was intercepted by police and during a search the rifle along with the ammunition was found.
The individual who was driving the car had reportedly claimed that Marks gave him the gun to sell.

