Carjacking network crumbling …more vehicles, bikes found; two arrested

Police continue to make inroads into a massive carjacking network that appears to comprise gunmen, taxi drivers, bodywork repair operators and individuals with the ability to provide forged documents.

Working through the night on Tuesday, police ranks arrested two more persons and seized two vehicles and two motorcycles, during raids at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

A release stated that acting on information, ranks commanded by a senior Officer proceeded to a location at Yarrowkabra and found a black Premio PMM 6979, which is suspected to be stolen.

Shortly after, the team went to another location in Yarrowkabra and arrested a 39 year-old taxi driver on whose premises two dirt bikes (a red and black Honda Tornado and a CRF Honda 150) suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained, were found.

“As the search continues, a 22 year-old taxi driver of Chand Sand Road, Timehri, was apparently alerted of the police’s operation and quickly handed over to the police at Timehri, a beige Spacio motor car # PPP 82, which he alleged was given to him to work taxi since last Thursday by a named individual who is in police custody. He (taxi driver) is also arrested,” a release stated.

A police official said that at least 13 people are now in custody. The vehicles are all lodged at the Brickdam Police Station

In a ten-hour operation at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden, a team from ‘A’ Division arrested an ex-policeman and six others and seized at least two cars and a truck laden with spares.

Those detained in that raid are reportedly employed by the detained ex-policeman.

The Canter that the police seized was loaded with the shell of a silver Toyota Spacio and a quantity of vehicle parts. A release said that a Barr Street, Kitty resident owns the truck.

According to a senior police official, several people have come forward in the hope of identifying their stolen vehicles.

However, the process is being made difficult because most of the registration numbers have been removed.

Tuesday’s operation occurred just three days after police seized several stolen vehicle parts during raids at North Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara and Monument Hill, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

A former policeman, a husband and wife and four women were detained in that raid.

Police believe that the vehicles were stolen during carjackings and stripped of their parts which are being sold.

A raid at North Vryheid’s Lust was carried out by ranks from the Major Crimes Investigation Unit. They raided the home of a 29-year-old taxi driver and his 25-year-old wife and retrieved several car mirrors, with engraved licence plate numbers; doors, lights, wipers and other vehicle parts for Toyota Allion, Spacio and Premio motor cars.