Latest update February 15th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

Brothers remanded for Angoy’s Avenue home invasion

Feb 15, 2018 News 0

The Samaroo brothers in the police vehicle as they were being whisked away to the New Amsterdam Prison.

Two brothers appeared yesterday before Magistrate Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court to answer to two charges of robbery under arms.
The duo, Ravindranauth Samaroo, 26, a Porkknocker of Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam and Parmanand Samaroo, 23, self-employed, of Lot 16 Ogleton Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, stood before the Magistrate and a packed courtroom, unrepresented, as the charges were read to them.
It detailed that the men in the company of another on Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, gained entry to a premises, and armed with knives, robbed Jimmy Mohabir of $350,000 in cash, three gold chains worth $500,000 and four gold chains worth $482,000.
They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.
The second charge stated that on February 7th, the men, armed with guns and knives, robbed Gansham Rai in his dwelling place of a cellphone worth $10,000, flashlight worth $2,000 and $1200 in cash a total of $15,200.
Both pleaded not guilty to the second charge. Bail was denied and they were both remanded to prison.
Gobin Mc Donald, 39, a labourer, of Angoy’s Avenue, a third accused was charged a week ago for robbery also committed on Jimmy Mohabir.
The three men are set to return to Court on March 7, when it is expected that the charges will be instituted jointly.

More in this category

Sports

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament underway

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament underway

Feb 15, 2018

The annual Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament began yesterday at the Georgetown Club Camp Street. Fifty participants are down to take part in two categories; the Open for seniors and Cat A...
Read More
Petra’s third annual Futsal tournament…Teams briefed, presented with uniforms and balls

Petra’s third annual Futsal...

Feb 15, 2018

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” East Bank/West Demerara zone… Marvin Josiah fires Showstoppers into anticipated final against ESPN

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” East...

Feb 15, 2018

GFSCA/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall/ Mike’s Pharmacy Softball Cricket… Finals re-scheduled for Sunday

GFSCA/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall/ Mike’s...

Feb 15, 2018

Beharry Automotive on board with LGC for Saturday’s tourney

Beharry Automotive on board with LGC for...

Feb 15, 2018

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee Triple Crown Horseracing Championships… Keen battles as Vera’s Finally challenge Just Call Me Boss, Storm Bird vs. It’s My Choice

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee Triple Crown...

Feb 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]