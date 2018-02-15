Brothers remanded for Angoy’s Avenue home invasion

Latest update February 15th, 2018 12:59 AM
Two brothers appeared yesterday before Magistrate Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court to answer to two charges of robbery under arms.
The duo, Ravindranauth Samaroo, 26, a Porkknocker of Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam and Parmanand Samaroo, 23, self-employed, of Lot 16 Ogleton Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, stood before the Magistrate and a packed courtroom, unrepresented, as the charges were read to them.
It detailed that the men in the company of another on Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, gained entry to a premises, and armed with knives, robbed Jimmy Mohabir of $350,000 in cash, three gold chains worth $500,000 and four gold chains worth $482,000.
They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.
The second charge stated that on February 7th, the men, armed with guns and knives, robbed Gansham Rai in his dwelling place of a cellphone worth $10,000, flashlight worth $2,000 and $1200 in cash a total of $15,200.
Both pleaded not guilty to the second charge. Bail was denied and they were both remanded to prison.
Gobin Mc Donald, 39, a labourer, of Angoy’s Avenue, a third accused was charged a week ago for robbery also committed on Jimmy Mohabir.
The three men are set to return to Court on March 7, when it is expected that the charges will be instituted jointly.
