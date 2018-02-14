Woman stabbed at Charity waterfront by abusive ex

A woman from Upper Pomeroon River, Region Two, is now in the intensive care unit of the Suddie Public Hospital, after she was stabbed by her reputed husband, on Monday.

The victim has since been identified as Shenella Marks, 23 of Dredge Creek, Upper Pomeroon River.

Police investigations reveal that some time about 16:00hrs, the woman was stabbed multiple times by her reputed husband, who was identified as 36-year-old Leonard Grant.

This publication was informed that the suspect later fled the scene, but was eventually apprehended by police, and has since admitted to committing the bastardly act.

Kaieteur News understands that Marks shared an abusive relationship with her reputed husband, Grant, for about nine years.

About a month ago, however, the woman mustered up the courage and moved out of her matrimonial home at Westbury, Essequibo Coast.

She immediately moved into her parents’ home, located at Dredge Creek, Upper Pomeroon River, along with her eight-year-old son.

This publication was able to speak with a key witness to the incident, who happens to be mother of the victim, Jenita Anthony.

Anthony told Kaieteur News that prior to the incident, she and her daughter were both confronted by Grant.

“We were moored in a boat at the Alfro Alphonso gas station when the man confronted us. He said good afternoon but we didn’t answer him and it must have irritated him. Then he told me that very soon I would cry for my daughter.”

After Grant reportedly threatened Mrs. Anthony, she immediately approached two policemen, who were on patrol on the Charity waterfront. The woman said that as she made her way to the police officers, she noticed persons rushing towards the boat, where she had left her daughter. Anthony said that when she arrived on the scene, she saw her daughter unconscious in the water, with the broken knife blade still stuck into her upper shoulder.

After 20 minutes, the woman was rushed to the Charity Hospital-about half a mile from the scene-in a Canter truck. She was later transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital, where she underwent an emergency surgery, and remains in a stable condition.

Police were informed that Grant already has a pending criminal charge of assault committed on the victim, at the Charity Magistrate’s Court.