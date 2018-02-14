Latest update February 14th, 2018 12:56 AM

Prison officer busted trying to smuggle ganja, cigarettes into facility

Feb 14, 2018 News 0

Smuggled items

A Prison Officer attached to the New Amsterdam Prison was Monday evening, arrested inside the prison after he was caught with a quantity of cannabis sativa and cigarettes.
According to a source at the prison, the officer was about to enter the lunchroom when he was arrested. The marijuana was subsequently weighed and amounted to 528 grams. Also found were 20 packets of cigarettes.
A case file is currently being prepared to be sent for legal advice.
Meanwhile, police acting on information received, ventured to a location in Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam Berbice about 12:00hrs yesterday and found hidden in a clump of bushes, a five-gallon plastic bucket containing eight parcels of compressed cannabis.
The illegal substance which has a total weight of 3,665 grams, is lodged as investigation continues.

