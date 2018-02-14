Police lawlessness and bullyism

Latest update February 14th, 2018 12:56 AM
Dear Editor,
For quite a while now I have been seeing personally, the blatant abuse of the law by those appointed to uphold it.
Many of the young men and women who are in the Guyana Police Force and the City Constabulary seem ignorant of the law that they are supposed to uphold, and untrained to deal with certain matters, especially in the public, which result in them taking matters into their own hands.
Sadly some end up in great embarrassment and sometimes death, while they are untouched and continue with their lawless ways. I wonder if the rush to put them out in the streets without proper training is the cause of their actions.
Editor, on Monday, 12th February at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, I was able to witness the sitting Magistrate dismissing a charge brought against a driver. Fact of the matter is, the vehicle the driver was driving had expired documents and belongs to the driver’s sister, whose name is on the registration. Now the driver was taken into the station and charged, even though he had the correct documents in the car and the police refused to allow him or his father to get them. When he displayed it to the court, the magistrate dismissed the case.
Had that errant officer been properly trained and looked into the matter as he should have, the driver or the court’s time would not have been wasted and instead, the policeman could have been doing something else worthwhile.
Do the senior officers follow up on charges made by the junior officers and are they disciplined for their embarrassing actions? Why is this nonsense continuing? We are going nowhere with this bullyism?
Sahadeo Bates
