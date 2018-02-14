Police Inspector dies after vehicle overturns at Lethem

Latest update February 14th, 2018 12:56 AM
A police inspector was killed and two ranks injured around 14:00 hrs yesterday after the vehicle in which they were travelling overturned at Lethem.
Police identified the dead as Inspector Ian Welch. He was said to be in his late thirties.
According to reports, Inspector Welch and other ranks were patrolling an area known as Rattlesnake Hill when their vehicle overturned.
There are reports that Welch was flung from the vehicle tray.
He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Lethem Hospital. The other ranks were treated for minor injuries.
Inspector Welch was previously stationed at the Albion Police Station and Springlands Police Station. He was transferred to Lethem late last year.
