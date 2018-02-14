Parliament Buildings going solar

As is usual, on Tuesdays, the National Procurement Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) opened scores of tenders for state projects.

There were significant interests in the construction of living quarters at the Mazaruni Prison, Region Seven, the building of a nursery school in Schoonard, West Demerara and the construction of solar power systems in all 10 regions.

Below are some of the tenders that were opened:

The Ministry of Public Security has invited tenders for the construction of living quarters- Lots 1 and 2- at the Mazaruni Prison, Essequibo River, Region Seven. The tenders opened were:

In Region Three, the Regional Administration is moving to construct a perimeter fence at the Zeeburg Secondary School, West Coast Demerara. There were 35 companies that submitted tenders:

The Region 3 Administration is moving to build a new nursery school at Schoonard, West Bank Demerara. The tenders that came in were:

The Region Three Administration has also gone to tender for a backhoe. These were the tenders:

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) is going solar in all the 10 administrative regions. The systems will be grid-connected and are of the hybrid photovoltaic type. The tenders for the 10 regions were:

The Guyana Energy Agency is also moving to supply, install, and commission 120kwh grid-connected solar photovoltaic system, 180 kw hybrid inverter and 250 kwh energy storage system at the Parliament Buildings:

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications is retendering for contractors to design and build a “whole-of-Government EDMS platform. The electronic document management system (EDMS) is a software system for organising and storing different kinds of documents. This type of system is a more particular kind of document management system, a more general type of storage system that helps users to organise and store paper or digital documents. The tenders that came in were:

The Demerara Harbour Bridge has advertised for companies to design and supervise services for the construction of its asphalt plant’s administrative and control laboratory building. The tenders that came in were:

For the provision of new vehicles, Lots 1-2, for the Guyana Prison Service and the Juvenile Hold Centre, these were the tenders opened: