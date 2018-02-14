Latest update February 14th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

How much is it really worth?

Feb 14, 2018 Letters 0

Dear Editor,

There is much excitement around the wealth to be had in the oil industry. However, if we take a closer look at the numbers, it could be less income for those who had been working in the sugar industry and could range from approximately G$640 to G$9,600 per day depending on the life of the contract, with the most probable outcome being approximately G$3,200 per day for each household given the following assumptions:
> 10 Billion Barrels discovered
> Price range in $US of $18 to $120
> 2% of revenue
> 15% of revenue is operating income (positive assumption on historical data)
> 50% split of operating income between partners
> 50% of the resulting national income goes to the government for renewable energy projects, oil spill resolution and safe closure of wells at the end of the project
> An industry life of 20 years to 60 years
> A population of 1 Million people
> A household size of 4 people
> Exchange rate of $200G to $1US
> 50 weeks in a year
> 5 days in a week
Given this possible outcome and the level of risk involved, the population of Guyana needs to resolve 2 important issues:

  1. If we are willing to stick with the current contract that has been outlined with Exxon – knowing that if renegotiated the possible wealth of the nation will increase significantly.
  2. We should be approaching the United Nations with what the value of the oil in the ground is worth, and a decision needs to be made as to what price the world (especially those signed onto the climate mitigation plan via the Kyoto Protocol) is willing to pay to maintain the strength of the Guyana Shield and to reduce the risk of furthering the negative impact on the Earth’s Climate.

A balance must be found, as we are a third world country under sea level on the coast by the Atlantic Ocean, and the adverse effects of climate change have started to impact us. As a good world citizen and assuming that the world after witnessing the destructive negative effects of climate change, is more willing to ensure that we all work together to prevent further destruction, it is my hope that the United Nations will be willing to support Guyana’s growth in such a way that our oil may remain in the ground while our economy and people may still benefit from its value.
As for the oil oligarchs, they too should be interested in reducing the supply of oil on the world market, thus ensuring a higher price for the commodity, while also helping to curtail its usage and negative impact on the environment. This would be a win-win outcome for the Earth, as all nations increase their usage of renewable, sustainable and environmentally-friendly energy sources.

Best regards,
Jamil Changlee

More in this category

Sports

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee Triple Crown Horseracing Championships… Keen battles as Vera’s Finally challenge Just Call Me Boss, Storm Bird vs. It’s My Choice

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee Triple Crown Horseracing...

Feb 14, 2018

The battle lines have been drawn as horseracing fans and turfites ‘chomp at the bit’ as they anticipate the exciting contests arranged for the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee first Triple Crown...
Read More
Softball action set for Lusignan Sunday

Softball action set for Lusignan Sunday

Feb 14, 2018

Secondary Schools annual Windball Cricket tournament bowls off

Secondary Schools annual Windball Cricket...

Feb 14, 2018

“Mash Feeling” floodlight softball competition Saturday on the East Bank

“Mash Feeling” floodlight softball...

Feb 14, 2018

Regional Super50 Festival … Jaguars face off with Hurricanes tonight in crucial game

Regional Super50 Festival … Jaguars face...

Feb 14, 2018

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic …Four explosive quarter-finals on this evening

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic …Four...

Feb 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]