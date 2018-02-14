GTT is ready to partner with the Oil & Gas Industry – CEO at GIPEX

GTT’s, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Justin Nedd, during his presentation to attendees at the recently concluded GIPEX, said, “Our beautiful Guyana is on the precipice of an exciting new era, as an impressive array of the world’s leading energy companies develops its offshore oil and gas fields and marches toward production.

“As with any large infrastructure development activity, a sustained investment of capital and expertise will be critical in making these projects a success. This infusion of financial and technical resources is exactly the type of commitment that GTT has made in Guyana over an extended period.

“The company stands ready to partner with the oil & gas industry to ensure its success in Guyana.”

Nedd said that GTT has pioneered many firsts in Guyana: the modernization of basic telecommunications, the nationwide launch of cellular services, the first high speed broadband network, the deployment of LTE-based fixed wireless services, and the submarine cable that serves as the lifeblood of Internet connectivity for the country.

Additionally, in 2017, GTT launched the nation’s first fibre-to-the-home network, adding to the advanced and secure fibre-based services that GTT has been providing to businesses for years.

All told, the company has invested over US$150M in the development of communications infrastructure and advanced communications and information services in the last 10 years alone.

Additionally, as the historically leading private employer and taxpayer to the Government of Guyana, GTT has been a consistent and positive force in the local economy for economic development.

The company is a strong partner to the Government and the private sector, and is committed to “Do More” for its customers, so that they can do more in their businesses and personal lives.

“Of note for the oil and gas companies attending GIPEX, the GTT subsea cable is an impressive example of this commitment. Built in 2010, the subsea cable currently carries 100% of the nation’s business and private communications traffic that legally transits the nation’s borders, with plenty of additional capacity to spare.

Through access to other subsea and terrestrial cable holdings and partnerships, GTT also provides the diverse redundant fibre paths that ensure always-on connectivity,” said Nedd.

Nedd gave the example of the integral role that telecommunications plays in the industry.

“One needs to look no further than gold mining in Guyana, with Troy Resources Ltd as an example. As Troy Resources developed new gold fields, they needed a partner to invest alongside them in building infrastructure to support the new local operations.

“GTT made that commitment, building new towers, connecting them to its advanced fibre network with high capacity microware links, and with ongoing network monitoring & management to ensure high availability.

“GTT moved with speed and strong technical competence, allowing Troy Resources to quickly realise its plans for new development.” He added that “whether it is through the local technical experts that comprise its workforce, or drawing on the best global resources to which GTT also has access, GTT has been steadfast in its commitment to its clients, and the company will bring this commitment to each and every one of its oil & gas partners.”

GTT is also committed to ‘Do More’ for the communities it serves.