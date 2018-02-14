GPOC to produce stamp for Cheddi Jagan centennial

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) is preparing to launch a commemorative stamp in honour of former president, Cheddi Berret Jagan.

The centennial stamp was announced during a press exercise held at the GPOC Training Centre, Lamaha Street.

During the conference, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, told the media that the Post Office recently entered into an arrangement with the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre to produce a philatelic stamp to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of “our former President and one of Guyana’s founding leaders, Dr. Cheddi Jagan.”

“We look forward to the relationship we have with the agency and the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre on this exciting project,” Hughes added.

The stamp is being produced and designed by the Inter-Governmental Philatelic Corporation (IGPC). The company is located in New Jersey in the United States of America (USA).

The IGPC shares a long-standing relationship with the GPOC and has produced many stamps and related materials over the years and has done similar.

The stamp is slated to be released to the public on March 22, 2018, marking the 100th birth anniversary of the former president.