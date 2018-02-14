Latest update February 14th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

GPOC to produce stamp for Cheddi Jagan centennial

Feb 14, 2018 News 0

The stamp is slated to be unveiled in time for Cheddi Jagan’s birth anniversary

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) is preparing to launch a commemorative stamp in honour of former president, Cheddi Berret Jagan.
The centennial stamp was announced during a press exercise held at the GPOC Training Centre, Lamaha Street.
During the conference, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, told the media that the Post Office recently entered into an arrangement with the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre to produce a philatelic stamp to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of “our former President and one of Guyana’s founding leaders, Dr. Cheddi Jagan.”
“We look forward to the relationship we have with the agency and the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre on this exciting project,” Hughes added.
The stamp is being produced and designed by the Inter-Governmental Philatelic Corporation (IGPC). The company is located in New Jersey in the United States of America (USA).
The IGPC shares a long-standing relationship with the GPOC and has produced many stamps and related materials over the years and has done similar.
The stamp is slated to be released to the public on March 22, 2018, marking the 100th birth anniversary of the former president.

More in this category

Sports

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee Triple Crown Horseracing Championships… Keen battles as Vera’s Finally challenge Just Call Me Boss, Storm Bird vs. It’s My Choice

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee Triple Crown Horseracing...

Feb 14, 2018

The battle lines have been drawn as horseracing fans and turfites ‘chomp at the bit’ as they anticipate the exciting contests arranged for the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee first Triple Crown...
Read More
Softball action set for Lusignan Sunday

Softball action set for Lusignan Sunday

Feb 14, 2018

Secondary Schools annual Windball Cricket tournament bowls off

Secondary Schools annual Windball Cricket...

Feb 14, 2018

“Mash Feeling” floodlight softball competition Saturday on the East Bank

“Mash Feeling” floodlight softball...

Feb 14, 2018

Regional Super50 Festival … Jaguars face off with Hurricanes tonight in crucial game

Regional Super50 Festival … Jaguars face...

Feb 14, 2018

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic …Four explosive quarter-finals on this evening

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic …Four...

Feb 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]