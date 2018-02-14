Giving credit where it is due

Dear Editor,

I refer to Mr. E B John’s letter in yesterday’s media (13/2/18) which made reference to mine of the 3rd February titled: “Where are our HRM leaders” and which apparently rubbed Mr. John the wrong way, in that he thought that I was incorrectly giving credits to the great Mr. Davis for his role in starting Guyana Institute of Management (GIM), instead of congratulating him and Mr. Khan, who apparently “raised a motion” to have the said GIM started.

Obviously, anyone could have raised any number of such motions, but it needed and took the wise, brave and action-oriented Harold Barrington Davis Sr., to put such motions into practical action, from which so very many Guyanese and Guyana benefitted. Let’s give ‘Jack his jacket’ as we say in Guyana!

My earlier letter to which Mr. John made reference was intended to encourage people like him and my other good friends currently in the HRM function to play the kind of leadership role that our boss, Mr. H B Davis, played when he headed the HRM function not only in the Booker Sugar Estates, but also the initial GuySuCo period.

May I again appeal for some leadership action by my friends in the current HRM function to initiate actions that would raise the profile of the critical HRM function, especially in our current Guyana, beset as it is by new challenges such as the advent of our oil and gas industry?

Nowrang Persaud