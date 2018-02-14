Giving credit where it is due

Latest update February 14th, 2018 12:56 AM
Dear Editor,
I refer to Mr. E B John’s letter in yesterday’s media (13/2/18) which made reference to mine of the 3rd February titled: “Where are our HRM leaders” and which apparently rubbed Mr. John the wrong way, in that he thought that I was incorrectly giving credits to the great Mr. Davis for his role in starting Guyana Institute of Management (GIM), instead of congratulating him and Mr. Khan, who apparently “raised a motion” to have the said GIM started.
Obviously, anyone could have raised any number of such motions, but it needed and took the wise, brave and action-oriented Harold Barrington Davis Sr., to put such motions into practical action, from which so very many Guyanese and Guyana benefitted. Let’s give ‘Jack his jacket’ as we say in Guyana!
My earlier letter to which Mr. John made reference was intended to encourage people like him and my other good friends currently in the HRM function to play the kind of leadership role that our boss, Mr. H B Davis, played when he headed the HRM function not only in the Booker Sugar Estates, but also the initial GuySuCo period.
May I again appeal for some leadership action by my friends in the current HRM function to initiate actions that would raise the profile of the critical HRM function, especially in our current Guyana, beset as it is by new challenges such as the advent of our oil and gas industry?
Nowrang Persaud
Feb 14, 2018The battle lines have been drawn as horseracing fans and turfites ‘chomp at the bit’ as they anticipate the exciting contests arranged for the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee first Triple Crown...
Feb 14, 2018
Feb 14, 2018
Feb 14, 2018
Feb 14, 2018
Feb 14, 2018
If there is anything the young can see on the landscape of this country that unnerves them is the ubiquitous hypocrisy that... more
Guyana has set aside US$15M for legal fees to finance its legal case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). That... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Much has been said about the government of the United States of America (US) cutting off aid to countries... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]