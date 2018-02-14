Door-to-door goldsmith shot in attempted robbery

In an attempted robbery that took place on Sunday, a goldsmith of Experiment, Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice was shot in the leg by a gunman who attempted to rob him.

Yesterday, Divisional Commander, Lyndon Alves, divulged that a suspect fitting the description of the gunman was arrested yesterday morning.

The police are currently awaiting Dilchand to identify him.

Namdeo ‘Nam’ Dilchand, 54, told police that at approximately17:30 hrs at Welfare Street, East Canefield, Canje, he was conducting door-to-door goldsmith service in his white Toyota Fielder Wagon.

He stated that it is a norm for him to conduct business in Canefield on Sundays. He had just uplifted an undisclosed sum of cash from a customer and had returned to his car.

Dilchand stated that he was at the time perusing some records while sitting in his driver seat

when an individual walked from behind his car to the driver side window which was down and pointed a handgun at him.

The gunman reportedly demanded a bag that was rested on the front left passenger seat, Dilchand refused and the armed man attempted to push his hand and collect the bag when the victim pushed him away.

This resulted in the perpetrator discharging a round, hitting Dilchand on the right thigh, approximately six inches above the knee.

The perpetrator then abandoned his attempt to grab the bag and picked up his cycle that was behind the Fielder Wagon and rode east on Welfare Street, Canje.

Dilchand who is said to be a licensed firearm holder discharged some rounds at the suspect as he rode off.

The goldsmith was eventually taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital to be treated for his injury.

Reports have also indicated that the goldsmith would normally have a bodyguard with him while carrying out his door to door service.

However, that particular day of the attempted robbery, the bodyguard was absent.

Investigations are ongoing.