Why was President Granger absent?

Dear Editor,
I watched the news reports pertaining to the recently held Oil and Gas Summit at the Marriott Hotel last week and could not help but notice the absence of our Head of State, President David Granger. I read the ideas and concerns coming out of the discussions and searched to read what our president had to say about the event.
I later learned that President Granger never made the event.
I thought this was strange that at our first ever oil and gas summit dealing directly with this new wealthy, nation-changing industry, the leader of our country was nowhere to be seen. I am very surprised that the president did not attend the event.
In fact, I would like to know why President Granger did not attend the summit. I would hate to think that the president allowed someone to give him such poor advice or even worst, he chose on his own not to go, at a time when Guyana is making baby steps toward this new and intriguing shift.
Mr. President why did you, the face of Guyana’s leadership, not attend the Oil and Gas summit?
Winston Mars
