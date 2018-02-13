Latest update February 13th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

Why was President Granger absent?

Feb 13, 2018 Letters 0

Dear Editor,

I watched the news reports pertaining to the recently held Oil and Gas Summit at the Marriott Hotel last week and could not help but notice the absence of our Head of State, President David Granger. I read the ideas and concerns coming out of the discussions and searched to read what our president had to say about the event.
I later learned that President Granger never made the event.
I thought this was strange that at our first ever oil and gas summit dealing directly with this new wealthy, nation-changing industry, the leader of our country was nowhere to be seen. I am very surprised that the president did not attend the event.
In fact, I would like to know why President Granger did not attend the summit. I would hate to think that the president allowed someone to give him such poor advice or even worst, he chose on his own not to go, at a time when Guyana is making baby steps toward this new and intriguing shift.
Mr. President why did you, the face of Guyana’s leadership, not attend the Oil and Gas summit?

Winston Mars

More in this category

Sports

German Laura Dahlmeier becomes first woman to win biathlon’s sprint-pursuit double

German Laura Dahlmeier becomes first woman to win biathlon’s...

Feb 13, 2018

BBC Sport – Laura Dahlmeier became a double Olympic champion after winning the women’s 10km pursuit in Pyeongchang. The German biathlete, 24, had a 24-second head-start after winning the...
Read More
Milo Schools’ Football tournament resumes after rain delay Omari Glasgow strikes four goals for Annandale Secondary yesterday

Milo Schools’ Football tournament resumes after...

Feb 13, 2018

Snatchers FC, Tabatinga FC, Guyana Rush Saints triumph

Snatchers FC, Tabatinga FC, Guyana Rush Saints...

Feb 13, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – Bartica FA kick off Potaro Strikers and Rising Stars win on 20-goal opening day

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League –...

Feb 13, 2018

Lewis Tapeball set for February 25 at NCC Tarmac

Lewis Tapeball set for February 25 at NCC Tarmac

Feb 13, 2018

Khouri returned as GKF President following Biennial General Meeting

Khouri returned as GKF President following...

Feb 13, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]