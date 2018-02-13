Latest update February 13th, 2018 12:59 AM

What caused the name change

Feb 13, 2018 Letters 0

Dear Editor,

I note Nowrang Persaud’s letter on Saturday 3rd February, 2018 to your paper.
I hope he would allow me to slightly correct some of the information he offered.
The ‘Breakfast Sessions’ referred to were initiated by the National Personnel Officers Association – resulting from a motion moved by two young Asst. Personnel Officers – Emammudeen Khan and Earl John – at a Bookers Sugar Estates Personnel Officers Conference in 1965.
Incidentally, there was a substantial presence of civil (public) servants at that time in the Association.
It was because of the insistence of professionals of a range of disciplines who attended the sessions that it was agreed to change the name of the Association to the Guyana Institute of Management.
J.E.H Adams was the first guest speaker at the initial ‘Breakfast Session’

E.B. John

