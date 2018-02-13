That Farnum playground has an impressive history

Dear Editor,

The Farnum playground in Subryanville, Georgetown, was once the nursery for the Packer Cricket Club. It was right there that the organisation formed. The ground was cared for by the National Parks Commission.

In the early 1980’s, the late Mr. Bunny Fernandes, M.S, a resident of Subryanville, Executive Businessman and Chairman of the National Parks Commission, granted written permission to the Packer Cricket Club, to use the eastern part of the Farnum playground for cricket, the western part was already a football field and residents would have their daily exercises.

The Club’s motto, was to inspire youths and they were all drawn from the areas of Kitty, Subryanville, Campbellville and Prashad Nagar. They numbered forty members, who by self help laid a beautiful cricket pitch, supported by the residents of North and South of the ground.

The Club engaged in practice sessions three afternoons per week and matches on weekends, the August holidays had packed schedules. When matches were played, the Farnum ground looked spectacular with green outfield, players dressed in whites, along with umpires and other officials.

The spectators viewed from Sheriff Street and the residents sat in their veranda’s and enjoyed youthful games.

The Farnum ground was the stepping stone for the Packer Cricket Club. Its members were meaningfully occupied and that kept them away from all detrimental activities. After three years of developments, we became recognized, with a good and strong relation in Subryanville.

The right time went by for us to play competitions, under the Guyana Cricket Board of Control and we had to move to a standard ground. Bidding farewell was emotional.

Farnum playground must remain for generations to come and the Mayor and City Council should not remove history ”Keep the City clean, take your Garbage and encumberment away”

Thank you.

Yours -in- Sports

Parmanand Ram.