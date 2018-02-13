Teen electrocuted by fallen wire

Seventeen-year-old Vevik Bridegmohan of Alliance, Canal #2, West Bank Demerara, was electrocuted on Sunday afternoon when a power line fell on him while he was talking with a friend not too far from his home.

Bridgemohan’s father Nazir Azeez, said his son left home at around 18:00hrs (6pm) on Sunday to purchase a few items at a nearby shop. He said that on his way back, Bridgemohan stopped to talk to a friend – a few minutes into the conversation a live Guyana Power & Light (GPL) wire fell on Bridgemohan and electrocuted him.

The distressed father of six said the death of his son has thrown his entire family into a state of mourning. Fighting back tears, Azeez explained that he was informed of his son’s electrocution by the teen’s friend.

The friend, Azeez said, had difficulty removing the wire when it fell on his son. “The boy come and tell me the wire fall on my son and nobody went to help him and he (the friend) can’t take out the wire.”

Without being fully dressed, Azeez said he drove to the place where his son was and made attempts to remove the wire.

“When I meet there the only thing I had was a piece of wet wood with nails in it, I tried to move the wire with the wood but I had to drop it because it shock me,” he said.

Insisting that he must remove the wire that was on his son to save his life, Azeez said he tried a second time and was able to successfully remove the wire but not without sustaining minor injuries to his right eye and his hands.

“When I hold him, like he had no more life, current bun he all over,” Azeez recounted. He said that his son sustained severe burns to his arms and abdomen and he was lifeless.

A disappointed Azeez believes that if neighbours had assisted, his son would have been alive. “People in their yard watching my son, but nobody come out to rescue him. If anybody [had] come out with a piece of dry wood or PVC pipe, my son would have lived,” he said.

Up until yesterday at 14:30h (2.30pm), the live wire was still in the same position and the area was cordoned off with caution tape. Azeez said officials from GPL visited his home yesterday and promised to call him.

The man said his son was friendly towards everyone in the neighbourhood and he was always ready to assist persons. Bridgemohan was the oldest of six children.