Porter fatally stabbed by ‘drinking buddy’ over alleged relationship

A 30-year-old porter of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, is now dead after a drinking session turned sour.

According to the police, the victim was accused of having an affair with the wife of the man he was drinking with. The woman was present at the time of the stabbing.

According to the police, the body of Nair Khan, of Bud Street, Line Top, was discovered about 06:00hrs yesterday in a pool of blood in Vergenoegen.

“A gaping wound was seen on his left hand. The body is presently at Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.”

Police said that an investigation has revealed that around 22:00hrs on Sunday, Khan and another man, who is currently being sought, were imbibing at the suspect’s Burn Street, Vergenoegen home, when an argument erupted over an accusation that Khan was having a relationship with the man’s wife.

“The exchanges reportedly escalated into a heated argument and the suspect allegedly stabbed the porter who fled the scene, leaving a trail of blood; the body was discovered about 110 yards from where the incident occurred.”

Police said that investigators have since obtained a statement from the suspect’s wife who was present when the incident occurred.

“Investigation into the murder is ongoing.”

Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Leslie James, was on the scene yesterday with detectives.