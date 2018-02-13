Porter fatally stabbed by ‘drinking buddy’ over alleged relationship

Latest update February 13th, 2018 12:59 AM
A 30-year-old porter of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, is now dead after a drinking session turned sour.
According to the police, the victim was accused of having an affair with the wife of the man he was drinking with. The woman was present at the time of the stabbing.
According to the police, the body of Nair Khan, of Bud Street, Line Top, was discovered about 06:00hrs yesterday in a pool of blood in Vergenoegen.
“A gaping wound was seen on his left hand. The body is presently at Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.”
Police said that an investigation has revealed that around 22:00hrs on Sunday, Khan and another man, who is currently being sought, were imbibing at the suspect’s Burn Street, Vergenoegen home, when an argument erupted over an accusation that Khan was having a relationship with the man’s wife.
“The exchanges reportedly escalated into a heated argument and the suspect allegedly stabbed the porter who fled the scene, leaving a trail of blood; the body was discovered about 110 yards from where the incident occurred.”
Police said that investigators have since obtained a statement from the suspect’s wife who was present when the incident occurred.
“Investigation into the murder is ongoing.”
Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Leslie James, was on the scene yesterday with detectives.
Feb 13, 2018BBC Sport – Laura Dahlmeier became a double Olympic champion after winning the women’s 10km pursuit in Pyeongchang. The German biathlete, 24, had a 24-second head-start after winning the...
Feb 13, 2018
Feb 13, 2018
Feb 13, 2018
Feb 13, 2018
Feb 13, 2018
Government’s petroleum advisor, Dr. Jan Mangal warns that the people should not let politicians decide all by themselves... more
The Exxon Agreement is one which provides for cost recovery. Exxon’s investment in producing oil will have to be recovered... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Much has been said about the government of the United States of America (US) cutting off aid to countries... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]