GWI bills us for our neighbour’s consumption

Editor,

From the beginning of 2013 we have been paying the GWI bills and now that the meter readers have come and noticed that we are not using large amounts of water but our bills are coming expensive they investigated it.

Two addresses have one meter. We live opposite the house and our account number and meter in the ground is correct but the meter number on the bills is the other persons. So we have to be paying for others while their bills come low.

We carried this matter since 11th of January to the Peter’s Hall branch of GWI. The clerk had a lot of attitude and when asked when will this matter be looked after, she said till after the surveys finish which is in about three months from now.

We asked again if we have to keep paying our neighbours’ bill which sometimes comes at from $10,000 to $30,000. Many GWI surveyors have come and claimed to report this matter but up to now nothing has happened. No action is being taken to rectify the mistake that the GWI workers made and it is unfair that we can get no satisfaction.

We cannot even be told not to pay any bills until they correct this matter. Over $100,000 would be spent on water bills in a year and they would always send disconnection workers to cut off our water even when we pay.

They behave like dogs and show no mercy till we show bills that are proof we are paying our bills. The matter was discovered since last year and many meter readers are carrying in reports but no one has taken any action.

Ariana Segura