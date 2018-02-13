Latest update February 13th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

GWI bills us for our neighbour’s consumption

Feb 13, 2018 Letters 0

Editor,

From the beginning of 2013 we have been paying the GWI bills and now that the meter readers have come and noticed that we are not using large amounts of water but our bills are coming expensive they investigated it.
Two addresses have one meter. We live opposite the house and our account number and meter in the ground is correct but the meter number on the bills is the other persons. So we have to be paying for others while their bills come low.
We carried this matter since 11th of January to the Peter’s Hall branch of GWI. The clerk had a lot of attitude and when asked when will this matter be looked after, she said till after the surveys finish which is in about three months from now.
We asked again if we have to keep paying our neighbours’ bill which sometimes comes at from  $10,000 to $30,000. Many GWI surveyors have come and claimed to report this matter but up to now nothing has happened. No action is being taken to rectify the mistake that the GWI workers made and it is unfair that we can get no satisfaction.
We cannot even be told not to pay any bills until they correct this matter. Over $100,000 would be spent on water bills in a year and they would always send disconnection workers to cut off our water even when we pay.
They behave like dogs and show no mercy till we show bills that are proof we are paying our bills. The matter was discovered since last year and many meter readers are carrying in reports but no one has taken any action.

Ariana Segura

More in this category

Sports

German Laura Dahlmeier becomes first woman to win biathlon’s sprint-pursuit double

German Laura Dahlmeier becomes first woman to win biathlon’s...

Feb 13, 2018

BBC Sport – Laura Dahlmeier became a double Olympic champion after winning the women’s 10km pursuit in Pyeongchang. The German biathlete, 24, had a 24-second head-start after winning the...
Read More
Milo Schools’ Football tournament resumes after rain delay Omari Glasgow strikes four goals for Annandale Secondary yesterday

Milo Schools’ Football tournament resumes after...

Feb 13, 2018

Snatchers FC, Tabatinga FC, Guyana Rush Saints triumph

Snatchers FC, Tabatinga FC, Guyana Rush Saints...

Feb 13, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – Bartica FA kick off Potaro Strikers and Rising Stars win on 20-goal opening day

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League –...

Feb 13, 2018

Lewis Tapeball set for February 25 at NCC Tarmac

Lewis Tapeball set for February 25 at NCC Tarmac

Feb 13, 2018

Khouri returned as GKF President following Biennial General Meeting

Khouri returned as GKF President following...

Feb 13, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]