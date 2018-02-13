Exxon and GO-Invest panty showing

Pizza does always confuse dem boys. It does come in a square box, yet when yuh open de box it round. And when yuh start eating is a triangle.

Life and people just like a pizza. Look different, appear different, and of course behave absolutely different.

Exxon, de money people of de world, is de wuss kind of people you got to put up wid. Is de wuss dem boys ever come across..

Dem done rob Guyana. Dem mek de govt. sign de wuss contract de world ever see. Not one line in de near 250-page contract in favour of Guyana.

And when people talking dem vex. Dem reporters see dem face de odda day at de summit. Every time Chris Ram talk, dem swell up dem face like when crappo puff up. If you think dem reporters lie, just look at de video footage of de conference.

Wasn’t only dem face sour; dem action and reaction plus dem attitude stink to high heaven. Only yesterday dem boys hear de unthinkable and unbelievable that happen at de three-day oil conference that de taxpayers have to pay for.

De conference break fuh lunch and when de reporters go to grab a bite, one of de hotel staffer seh that dem ain’t cater fuh de media, and wuss yet, de Kaieteur News.

De woman seh GO-Invest and Exxon give specific instructions that de people from de Waterfalls paper shouldn’t even get a glass of water.

No wonder Soulja Bai didn’t show up. He mussy hear he wouldn’t a get food too.

Dem boys want know how low can one sink. Everybody know you does give food and water to animals, much less a journalist who just trying to tell de truth.

From de beginning dem boys know Exxon was a lowlife. Dem tek way milk from babies’ mouth all over de world. But dem boys never believe that Verwey, a born Guyanese, was a lowlife, too.

De truth is this oil contract will not go away until Exxon revise it. Dem boys gun mek sure dem hold a protest, even if there is no food.

Talk half and shame on Owen Verwey, of GO-Invest, and Rod Henson of Exxon.