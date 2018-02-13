Cop accused of raping Special Constable at city hotel

Police are investigating one of their own for an alleged rape at a city hotel.

According to the police yesterday, they are probing a report of rape committed on an 18-year-old Special Constable.

The accused, a regular Police Constable, is alleged to have committed the act about 03:45hrs. on Saturday last, at a Werk-en-Rust Hotel.

“An investigation has revealed that the victim and suspect who are acquaintances booked in at the hotel after a night-out together. However, the victim alleged that the suspect, who is currently assisting with the investigation, had sexual intercourse with her against her will.”

Investigators are expected to complete and forward the case file for legal advice at the soonest, the police said.