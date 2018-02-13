Cop accused of raping Special Constable at city hotel

Latest update February 13th, 2018 12:59 AM
Police are investigating one of their own for an alleged rape at a city hotel.
According to the police yesterday, they are probing a report of rape committed on an 18-year-old Special Constable.
The accused, a regular Police Constable, is alleged to have committed the act about 03:45hrs. on Saturday last, at a Werk-en-Rust Hotel.
“An investigation has revealed that the victim and suspect who are acquaintances booked in at the hotel after a night-out together. However, the victim alleged that the suspect, who is currently assisting with the investigation, had sexual intercourse with her against her will.”
Investigators are expected to complete and forward the case file for legal advice at the soonest, the police said.
Feb 13, 2018BBC Sport – Laura Dahlmeier became a double Olympic champion after winning the women’s 10km pursuit in Pyeongchang. The German biathlete, 24, had a 24-second head-start after winning the...
Feb 13, 2018
Feb 13, 2018
Feb 13, 2018
Feb 13, 2018
Feb 13, 2018
Government’s petroleum advisor, Dr. Jan Mangal warns that the people should not let politicians decide all by themselves... more
The Exxon Agreement is one which provides for cost recovery. Exxon’s investment in producing oil will have to be recovered... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Much has been said about the government of the United States of America (US) cutting off aid to countries... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]