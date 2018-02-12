UCCA secures sponsorship for Inter Secondary School cricket competition

The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) has secured sponsorship for their annual Inter Secondary School cricket competition for schools in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush areas.

The competition which will begin shortly (at the end of the Inter Primary School competition) will be sponsored by businessman Seddarth D’Andrade of Upper Corentyne.

The sponsor is the son of the President of the (UCCA), Dennis D’Andrade. According to information the family has been sponsoring the competition since 2013.

Five schools are down to participate namely Skeldon Line Path Secondary (SLPS), Skeldon High School (SHS), formerly (Skeldon Lutheran High), Tagore Memorial Secondary School (TMSS), Central Corentyne Secondary School (CCSS) and Black Bush Secondary School (BBSS).

The rules and fixtures will be released at the official lunching during the week.

The competition will be coordinated by the UCCA Competitions Committee. This committee is headed by former national Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman and includes former Berbice player Chatterpaul Lionel and Narendranauth Balram.

(Samuel Whyte)