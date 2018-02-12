This is the time for consolidation

Dear Editor,

Year of Consolidation will turn out to be anything but calm. It’s in fact, one of extraordinary activity and challenge. It proved to be a stern testing time for Guyanese people. On both the national and international scene, there is momentous political and economic developments, and their dramatic interplay have a significant, but not always calculable consequences for Guyana.

The pressures are great, the difficulties, legion. But we will overcome and survive, through the courage, resilience and loyalty of the Guyanese people under the indomitable leadership of its President David Granger.

In the history of a nation which the historian, from the vantage grounds of a later age, identifies as being watersheds in the development of our nation. This is new day on the horizon in a general way to mark the new beginning.

They are characterized by an upsurge of creative activity; a lively interplay of fresh and novel ideas a spirit of bold experimentation and innovation; and a pervasive confidence that manifests itself in the enthusiastic and energetic way in which the masses involved themselves in the task of nation-building. But long the professional historian might take to recognize the true meaning of these phenomena. The ordinary people with their natural instinct and perceptivity are always quick sense and understand the deep significance of the changes that are taking place around them.

And we Guyanese know with an absolute assurance that we are at an epochal stage of our history that is at once the culmination of long years of tenacious struggle and the starting point for new and more strenuous endeavours.

The constitution we have fashioned for ourselves enlarges illimitably the bounds of opportunity for the people to manage and control their own affairs and, through self-reliant co-operatives action, pursue and achieve their “common purpose” and their “common destiny “. Thus, it asserts the paramountcy of people and their welfare, and to this end establishes the ideological basis of the society.

The basic human rights of our citizens, rather, are conceived in concrete terms that reflect the people’s social needs, command our easy understanding and make sense to us in the conditions of a poor developing country like Guyana.

The constitution gives a sense of direction to our people. It focuses our attention on the real substantive human rights, such as employment, decent housing, education and medical care; and it directs our attention to our rights and duty to be involved in the task of national development and to strive for the highest possible levels of production and efficiency to ensure the realization of these rights.

The system of local democracy provides the mechanism and the scope for the people to their experience, expertise and initiative to the task of developing the rich resources in our communities and our regions.

The upcoming local government elections to elected representatives to Regional Democratic Councils have ushered in the first phase of the system of local democracy which is so integral to the economic structure and objectives of the State. These events have already demonstrated the dynamic nature of the People’s Constitution and its inherent possibilities for extending inclusionary democracy as defined in Article 13, releasing the creative energies of our people, liberating the productive forces in every region of our country and potentiating the development process.

The National Assembly, constituted as it is, provides clear, cogent and irrefragable evidence that the people of this country have at last begun under President David Granger vision and Year of Consolidation the irreversible process of taking into our own hands and sharing our own collective destiny.

Every improvement every gain, whether at an individual or national level, must be earned. It does not come by magic or wishful thinking. It comes from the expansion of our economy; and the expansion of economy can only be achieved by hard work, discipline and co-operation.

Government’s broad policy objectives are clearly defined economic independence for Guyana and social justice for every Guyanese citizen.

Now we are in the mood for the Year of Consolidation, we believe that all Guyanese now have a keener perception of Government’s philosophy and a clearer perspective of Government’s policies. It will be patent that the philosophy and those policies eschew unnecessary conflict and are rooted in concepts of integration and co-operation.

Government views the economy as unity which can, and ought to, pursue integrated policies to achieve national objectives.

As we march forward, let us do so with confidence and in unity. There is no time for fear, doubts and unprofitable recrimination. We have a nation to rebuild. Our young people are impatient for a better life. We cannot afford to deter their dreams. Whatever our differences, let us find common ground in the need to advance Guyana.

No citizen can legitimately excuse themselves from this national obligation. Let each Guyanese therefore, accept the challenge of their responsibility and dedicate themselves, in a spirit of earnestness and co-operation to the task of advancing Guyana.

Yours sincerely,

Sherwood Clarke