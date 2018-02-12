Stewart, Peters, Roberts, Raymond, Bright take top honours at Carifta games trials

By Zaheer Mohamed

Akeem Stewart, Tyrell Peters, Deron Roberts, Toyan Raymond and Chantoba Bright braved the weather to top their respective fields when the first day of the Carifta Games trials concluded yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Stewart of the Guyana Defence Force out-sprinted his rivals to win the men’s +20 100m in a time of 10.53 seconds, while Davin Fraser of the Guyana Police Force placed second in 10.69; Titus Webster of Hopetown United was third in 10.91.

Peters of Super Upcoming Runners (SUR) powered his way to victory in the boys 17-19 100m clocking 10.89 seconds to finish ahead of Lionel Marks of Hopetown Flames who placed second in 11.09 and third place Umkosi Vancooten of Running Brave 11.23.

Roberts of Running Brave took the top podium spot in the boys 14-16 100m in a time of 11.31 while Osrick Pellew of Ruralites finished second in 11.39 and Denzel Forte of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) third in 11.45.

Raymond of Dechallengers overpowered her rivals to take the girls 17-19 100m in a time of 12.17 ahead of Kenisha Phillips of Running Brave 12.20 and Tiffauna Garnett of SUR in 12.74 in that order.

Cassie Small of SUR won the girls 19-19 400m in 58.05 seconds while Kissanna Glen of Dechallengers grabbed the girls 14-16 1500m in a time of 5:22.42; her club mate Kellannie Glen placed second in 5:49.39.

Upper Demerara athlete Bright maintained her dominance on the local scene by winning the girls 14-19 long jump leaping 6.04m, while Toyan Raymond placed second with a jump of 5.75m; Princess Browne of Running Brave was third after clearing 5.58m.

The girls’ 14-19 Javelin throw went to Anisha Gibbons of Ruralites who cleared 30.23m ahead of Shontel Browne of GDF 24.75 and Alliyah Reid of Tytan United 19.93 in that order.

Alita Moore of the Guyana Police Force took the women’s 20+ 400m in a time of 56.91 seconds, while Ruth Sanmoogan of the University of Guyana won the women’s 20+ long jump with a leap of 5.60m.

The boys 14-16 400m went to went to Dennis Lewis of Running Brave in a time of 53.40m seconds, Kerron Clarke of the Guyana Defence Force finished second in 56.00 while Nilon Spencer of Hopetown Flames placed third in 56.01.

Daniel Williams of Upper Demerara claimed the boys 17-19 400m in a time of 49.31 second ahead of Brain Romain of Running Brave in 50.18 and Shermar Garraway of Running Brave in 53.97.

The boys 14-16 1500m went to Mathew Gordon of Hopetown Flames in 4:32.57 while his club mate Marvin Hamilton placed second in 4:45.92; Shomol Europe of the Guyana Police Force finished third in 4:49.59.

Ronell Newton of Upper Demerara grabbed the boys 17-19 1500m in a time of 4:17.44 ahead of Okemi Porter of Hopetown Flames in 4:19.74 and Arron Fraser of Super Upcoming Runnings in 4:43.13.

Rickey Williams of Mercury Fast Laners captured the boys 17-19 5000m in 17:16.01, Daniel Harvey of Running Brave finished second in 18:00.60 while Weston Harry of Tytan United placed third in 24:16.20.

Anthony Williams of the Guyana Police Force won the boys long jump event with a leap of 7.10m; Ronaldo Greene of Upper Demerara and Timmeon Spener of SUR finished second and third with jumps of 6.88m and 6.40 m respectively.

Randy Williams of Running Brave claimed the boys 14-19 javelin throw after clearing 48.54m.

The men’s 20+long jump was taken by Lloyd Mc Curdy of GDF with a leap of 6.99m while his club-mate Damon Williams 6.87m took the runner up spot; Ameer Yussuf 6.51M of the University of Guyana was third.

Guyana Defence Force athlete Leslain Baird took the men’s 20+ javelin throw after clearing 74.71m; Kleon Spellen of the GPF finished second with 57.18m while Tremaine Beckles of Upper Demerara was third; he managed a distance of 56.96m.