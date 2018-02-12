Latest update February 12th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

R&R Int. Ltd. 46-Mile Cycle Road Race…Eastman reigns supreme to retain title; Hodge, McKay & King also win

Feb 12, 2018 Sports 0

Team Coco’s Hamza Eastman has continued his excellent form at the start of the 2018 season with another clinical finish and successful defence of his R&R International Ltd. 46-mile Road Race title yesterday on the West Demerara.

Back to Back Winner! Hamza Eastman lifts his hands in triumph as he approaches the line yesterday.

Braving drenching rain and heavy winds, Eastman rallied to add the road race title following his triumph in the feature event on Saturday in the National Park. His winning time yesterday of 1:43:14 was a bit slower than last year’s time of 1:31:26 but that is understood given the challenges of the rain and winds.
Some of the riders didn’t stay the course given the challenging weather during the race which pedaled off from the Harbour Bridge proceeded to Busy Park on the East Bank, Essequibo before returning to the place of origin.
Eastman, who won 3 sprint prizes outdueled Paul De Nobrega to the line in a spirited sprint with Deeraj Garbarran taking the 3rd place followed by Romello Crawford, Jamal John and Christopher Griffith in that order. De Nobrega, John and Garbarran also won a sprint prize each.
Eastman was the only rider to successfully defend his title as there were new winners in the other categories. Adealie Hodge took the junior category in a sprint home from Briton John with Ajay Motilall placing 3rd. Curtis Dey had won this category last year but has now graduated to the senior ranks.
Last year’s masters’ winner, Junior Niles had to settle for the runner-up spot this time around as he was bested by Warren ‘Forty’ Mc Kay in another sprint home. Alex Mendes took the other podium position.
Mario King is the new king of the mountain bike category, outmaneuvering Shane Bourne to the line. Monty Parris was the lone Masters Over-60 competitor. (Franklin Wilson)

Warren McKay powers to the line leaving Junior Niles in his wake.

More in this category

Sports

Stewart, Peters, Roberts, Raymond, Bright take top honours at Carifta games trials

Stewart, Peters, Roberts, Raymond, Bright take top honours at Carifta...

Feb 12, 2018

By Zaheer Mohamed Akeem Stewart, Tyrell Peters, Deron Roberts, Toyan Raymond and Chantoba Bright braved the weather to top their respective fields when the first day of the Carifta Games trials...
Read More
GMRSC’s King of the Strip drag race meet…12 seconds champion Vivek Joshi’s crash curtails event

GMRSC’s King of the Strip drag race...

Feb 12, 2018

Jaguars aiming to return to winning ways against confident USA today

Jaguars aiming to return to winning ways against...

Feb 12, 2018

R&R Int. Ltd. 46-Mile Cycle Road Race…Eastman reigns supreme to retain title; Hodge, McKay & King also win

R&R Int. Ltd. 46-Mile Cycle Road...

Feb 12, 2018

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic…Linden and West Side invade Georgetown tonight

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic…Linden and...

Feb 12, 2018

‘Effective execution is now our number one priority’ – Manager

‘Effective execution is now our number one...

Feb 12, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]