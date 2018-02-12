President calls for security, vigilance at PNCR General Council

…Encourages enlistment in People’s Militia

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has boasted about significant achievements in Guyana, including the return of the Guyana People’s Militia (GPM) as it recommitted to contesting the upcoming local government elections as a member of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

President David Granger in his capacity as the party’s General Secretary, called for vigilance and attention to the security of the nation while addressing the PNCR’s first General Council for 2018 held on Saturday at Congress Place, Sophia.

The meeting was held under the theme, “PNCR – The Vanguard of a Green Economy.”

Delivering the feature address, Granger iterated the importance of the GPM to the security of the nation and called on party members and supporters to enlist. The GPM was disbanded by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) shortly after it came to power in 1992.

“The militia was on the march again.”

He also emphasised the importance of community policing to the security of neighbourhoods and the suppression of crime. The president called on Guyanese to come forward and volunteer for community policing.

“We have to establish a system which can guarantee the safety of every citizen of this country,” Granger said.

The party leader recommitted the PNCR to the APNU, which is a member of the coalition governing coalition administration.

“We are better together; we are not leaving APNU. All five parties will stay together and contest the local government elections,” he said.

Addressing national issues, the president stated that Guyana is heading for great times.

“We have to ignore the negativity, our economy is growing, it is being prudently managed,” Granger said as he noted a 3.5 percent growth in the economy over the last year.

The president stated that Government is reforming and consolidating the sugar industry, but not closing it.

He told the General Council that a plan was being put in place to keep the sugar industry alive and that workers, who lost their jobs, will get their benefits.

Granger also called for a revival of the village economy, stressed the importance of agro-processing, buying and eating local produce and the creation of jobs for youth and women.

The General Council was chaired by party chairman Basil Williams, who told attendees that many good things are happening in the economy as billions have been spent and will continue to be spent for the benefit of the people.

He explained that unimaginable prosperity looms for the Guyanese people.

“To guarantee that prosperity we must win local government elections this year and General and Regional Elections in 2020,” Williams said.