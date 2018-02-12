Latest update February 12th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic…Linden and West Side invade Georgetown tonight

Feb 12, 2018 Sports 0

Now that the round robin stage has been completed, the business end of the inaugural Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic will swing into action this evening with Round of 16 play at the National Gymnasium.
Once again it is expected that the Georgetown and Linden rivalry will continue, while West Side Showstoppers are still in contention so a night of pulsating encounters is being predicted.
Fixtures

Some of the round robin action in the Magnum tournament between Diamond Buxton (Red) and Silver Bullets.

Showstoppers vs Back Circle 20:00hrs
Alexander Village vs Swag Entertainment 20:30hrs
Future Stars vs Silver Bullets 21:00hrs
NK Ballers vs Ol Skool Ballers 21:30hrs
Bent Street vs Team Extreme 22:00hrs
Albouystown-B vs Leopold Street 22:30hrs
Sparta vs Ansa McAl All-Stars 23:00hrs
Gold is Money vs North East La Penitence 23:30hrs
Points Standing
Group-A
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Sparta (Q) 3 3 0 0 7 2 +5 9
Silver Bullets (q) 3 2 1 0 6 3 +3 6
Bux. Diamond 3 0 2 1 2 4 -2 1
Kingston 3 0 2 1 4 10 -6 1
Group-B
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
NK Ballers (Q) 3 1 0 2 7 6 +1 5
Leopold (q) 3 1 1 1 9 7 +2 4
Cali. Square 3 1 1 1 6 5 +1 4
Mocha 3 1 2 0 5 9 -4 3
Group-C
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Alx. Village (Q) 3 2 0 1 3 1 +2 7
North East (q) 3 1 1 1 3 5 -2 4
Hustlers 3 1 2 0 5 4 +1 3
Tiger Bay 3 1 2 0 3 4 -1 3
Group-D
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Tussling between linden’s Swag Entertainment (right) and YMCA during round robin action in the Magmun Mash Cup.

Gold is Money (Q) 3 2 0 1 6 3 +3 7
Ol Skool (q) 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3 6
New Market Street 3 0 1 2 6 7 -1 2
Rugby Team 3 0 2 1 2 7 -5 1
Group-E
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Albouystown-B (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9
Back Circle (q) 3 2 1 0 3 1 +2 6
MBK All-Stars 3 0 2 1 2 5 -3 1
Broad Street 3 0 2 1 1 5 -4 1
Group-F
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Showstoppers (Q) 3 2 0 1 7 4 +3 7
Team Extreme (q) 3 2 0 1 5 2 +3 7
North Ruim. 2 0 2 0 0 4 -4 0
Sophia 2 0 2 0 4 6 -2 0
Group-G
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Bent Street (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9
Swag Ent. (q) 3 1 1 1 6 3 +3 4
YMCA All-Stars 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4
Albouystown-A 3 0 3 0 2 10 -8 0
Group-H
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Future Stars (Q) 3 3 0 0 8 0 +8 9
Ansa McAl (q) 3 2 1 0 4 2 +2 6
Channel-9 3 1 2 0 2 6 -4 3
Champion Boys 3 0 3 0 0 6 -6 0
Legend
(Q)-Group Winner
(q)-Group Runner-up

 

More in this category

Sports

Stewart, Peters, Roberts, Raymond, Bright take top honours at Carifta games trials

Stewart, Peters, Roberts, Raymond, Bright take top honours at Carifta...

Feb 12, 2018

By Zaheer Mohamed Akeem Stewart, Tyrell Peters, Deron Roberts, Toyan Raymond and Chantoba Bright braved the weather to top their respective fields when the first day of the Carifta Games trials...
Read More
GMRSC’s King of the Strip drag race meet…12 seconds champion Vivek Joshi’s crash curtails event

GMRSC’s King of the Strip drag race...

Feb 12, 2018

Jaguars aiming to return to winning ways against confident USA today

Jaguars aiming to return to winning ways against...

Feb 12, 2018

R&R Int. Ltd. 46-Mile Cycle Road Race…Eastman reigns supreme to retain title; Hodge, McKay & King also win

R&R Int. Ltd. 46-Mile Cycle Road...

Feb 12, 2018

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic…Linden and West Side invade Georgetown tonight

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic…Linden and...

Feb 12, 2018

‘Effective execution is now our number one priority’ – Manager

‘Effective execution is now our number one...

Feb 12, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]