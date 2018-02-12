Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic…Linden and West Side invade Georgetown tonight

Latest update February 12th, 2018 12:56 AM
Now that the round robin stage has been completed, the business end of the inaugural Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic will swing into action this evening with Round of 16 play at the National Gymnasium.
Once again it is expected that the Georgetown and Linden rivalry will continue, while West Side Showstoppers are still in contention so a night of pulsating encounters is being predicted.
Fixtures
Showstoppers vs Back Circle 20:00hrs
Alexander Village vs Swag Entertainment 20:30hrs
Future Stars vs Silver Bullets 21:00hrs
NK Ballers vs Ol Skool Ballers 21:30hrs
Bent Street vs Team Extreme 22:00hrs
Albouystown-B vs Leopold Street 22:30hrs
Sparta vs Ansa McAl All-Stars 23:00hrs
Gold is Money vs North East La Penitence 23:30hrs
Points Standing
Group-A
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Sparta (Q) 3 3 0 0 7 2 +5 9
Silver Bullets (q) 3 2 1 0 6 3 +3 6
Bux. Diamond 3 0 2 1 2 4 -2 1
Kingston 3 0 2 1 4 10 -6 1
Group-B
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
NK Ballers (Q) 3 1 0 2 7 6 +1 5
Leopold (q) 3 1 1 1 9 7 +2 4
Cali. Square 3 1 1 1 6 5 +1 4
Mocha 3 1 2 0 5 9 -4 3
Group-C
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Alx. Village (Q) 3 2 0 1 3 1 +2 7
North East (q) 3 1 1 1 3 5 -2 4
Hustlers 3 1 2 0 5 4 +1 3
Tiger Bay 3 1 2 0 3 4 -1 3
Group-D
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Gold is Money (Q) 3 2 0 1 6 3 +3 7
Ol Skool (q) 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3 6
New Market Street 3 0 1 2 6 7 -1 2
Rugby Team 3 0 2 1 2 7 -5 1
Group-E
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Albouystown-B (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9
Back Circle (q) 3 2 1 0 3 1 +2 6
MBK All-Stars 3 0 2 1 2 5 -3 1
Broad Street 3 0 2 1 1 5 -4 1
Group-F
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Showstoppers (Q) 3 2 0 1 7 4 +3 7
Team Extreme (q) 3 2 0 1 5 2 +3 7
North Ruim. 2 0 2 0 0 4 -4 0
Sophia 2 0 2 0 4 6 -2 0
Group-G
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Bent Street (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9
Swag Ent. (q) 3 1 1 1 6 3 +3 4
YMCA All-Stars 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4
Albouystown-A 3 0 3 0 2 10 -8 0
Group-H
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Future Stars (Q) 3 3 0 0 8 0 +8 9
Ansa McAl (q) 3 2 1 0 4 2 +2 6
Channel-9 3 1 2 0 2 6 -4 3
Champion Boys 3 0 3 0 0 6 -6 0
Legend
(Q)-Group Winner
(q)-Group Runner-up
Feb 12, 2018By Zaheer Mohamed Akeem Stewart, Tyrell Peters, Deron Roberts, Toyan Raymond and Chantoba Bright braved the weather to top their respective fields when the first day of the Carifta Games trials...
Feb 12, 2018
Feb 12, 2018
Feb 12, 2018
Feb 12, 2018
Feb 12, 2018
Here are the words of former Prime Minister, Sam Hinds in a letter to this newspaper recently, “Following the 2001 jailbreak... more
The following column was first published in the print version of the Kaieteur News on February 4, 2018. It did not appear,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Much has been said about the government of the United States of America (US) cutting off aid to countries... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]