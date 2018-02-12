Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic…Linden and West Side invade Georgetown tonight

Now that the round robin stage has been completed, the business end of the inaugural Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic will swing into action this evening with Round of 16 play at the National Gymnasium.

Once again it is expected that the Georgetown and Linden rivalry will continue, while West Side Showstoppers are still in contention so a night of pulsating encounters is being predicted.

Fixtures

Showstoppers vs Back Circle 20:00hrs

Alexander Village vs Swag Entertainment 20:30hrs

Future Stars vs Silver Bullets 21:00hrs

NK Ballers vs Ol Skool Ballers 21:30hrs

Bent Street vs Team Extreme 22:00hrs

Albouystown-B vs Leopold Street 22:30hrs

Sparta vs Ansa McAl All-Stars 23:00hrs

Gold is Money vs North East La Penitence 23:30hrs

Points Standing

Group-A

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Sparta (Q) 3 3 0 0 7 2 +5 9

Silver Bullets (q) 3 2 1 0 6 3 +3 6

Bux. Diamond 3 0 2 1 2 4 -2 1

Kingston 3 0 2 1 4 10 -6 1

Group-B

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

NK Ballers (Q) 3 1 0 2 7 6 +1 5

Leopold (q) 3 1 1 1 9 7 +2 4

Cali. Square 3 1 1 1 6 5 +1 4

Mocha 3 1 2 0 5 9 -4 3

Group-C

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Alx. Village (Q) 3 2 0 1 3 1 +2 7

North East (q) 3 1 1 1 3 5 -2 4

Hustlers 3 1 2 0 5 4 +1 3

Tiger Bay 3 1 2 0 3 4 -1 3

Group-D

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Gold is Money (Q) 3 2 0 1 6 3 +3 7

Ol Skool (q) 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3 6

New Market Street 3 0 1 2 6 7 -1 2

Rugby Team 3 0 2 1 2 7 -5 1

Group-E

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Albouystown-B (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9

Back Circle (q) 3 2 1 0 3 1 +2 6

MBK All-Stars 3 0 2 1 2 5 -3 1

Broad Street 3 0 2 1 1 5 -4 1

Group-F

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Showstoppers (Q) 3 2 0 1 7 4 +3 7

Team Extreme (q) 3 2 0 1 5 2 +3 7

North Ruim. 2 0 2 0 0 4 -4 0

Sophia 2 0 2 0 4 6 -2 0

Group-G

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Bent Street (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9

Swag Ent. (q) 3 1 1 1 6 3 +3 4

YMCA All-Stars 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4

Albouystown-A 3 0 3 0 2 10 -8 0

Group-H

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Future Stars (Q) 3 3 0 0 8 0 +8 9

Ansa McAl (q) 3 2 1 0 4 2 +2 6

Channel-9 3 1 2 0 2 6 -4 3

Champion Boys 3 0 3 0 0 6 -6 0

Legend

(Q)-Group Winner

(q)-Group Runner-up