‘Effective execution is now our number one priority’ – Manager

Motie, Tage Chanderpaul to replace Hetmyer/Bishoo

By Sean Devers in Antigua

Guyana Jaguars lost to Jamaica Scorpions by 46 runs on the DLS system and by three wickets to Kent Spitfires in their last two games after defeating Kent, USA and Leewards Hurricanes.

With three matches to play Jaguars can only afford one more loss if they hope to qualify for their first semi-finals since 2015 when they lost in Final to Trinidad.

Last year in Barbados, The Jaguars were in a similar situation after winning three games in a row before losing two of their last three games to Barbados and Jamaica, who qualified from that group.

Former Guyana and West Indies fast bowler Colin Stuart replaced Rayon Griffith as Manager/Assistant Coach after Guyana’s first three wins since Griffith had to leave for Jamaica to Manage the Windies ‘A’ team against England Lions.

Stuart, in his first role as team Manager, has had an inauspicious start to his new job with two losses and today they come up against USA, the weakest team in this Zone.

After suffering their second successive loss to Kent on Saturday night the 44-year-old Stuart informed that despite the defeat confidence and team spirit was still high.

“The loss was disappointing but the guys are nevertheless upbeat and are looking to take their confidence into tomorrow’s (today’s) match against the USA,” Stuart informed.

“Our eyes and hearts are on winning the title but we are taking it one match at a time. We have reviewed our matches and have examined ways to excel. Effective execution is now our number one priority and we are confident that we will achieve our goal,” added Stuart, who played six Tests and took 20 wickets for the West Indies.

“Clearly we didn’t bat to our expectations. Taking nothing away from Kent’s bowlers, Gidman, Stewart and Tredwell, who were exceptional, we felt that our batting depth was still capable of taking us over the 230 mark….obviously with better application,” said Stuart who also played five ODIs.

Stuart, whose International career spanned from December 2000 to August 2001, feels the problem is more a mental one than a technical one and understanding how to play in different situations.

“We needed to dig a bit deeper… be more patient but still positive, being able to rotate the strike a bit more while looking for the safer options to score boundaries. Surely, more fight from our batsmen could have changed the dynamics of the game in our favour,” explained Stuart, who has degrees in Sociology and Social work from the University of Guyana (UG).

“Similarly, while bowling, we needed a more economical start, but overall it was a great effort from our bowlers, given the score we posted,” said Stuart, who has 144 wickets from 52 First-Class matches.

The Jaguars’ Manager informed, while Gudakesh Motie and Tagenarine Chanderpaul should arrive by today, Hetmyer and Bishoo will be available for today’s game and the next one against the Hurricanes since they are scheduled to leave on February 15.