BCB members prepare for GCB Inter County Under-17 competition

The active members of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) have embarked on an aggressive programme to identify suitable players to represent the county at the Guyana Cricket Board’s Inter County Under-17 competition slated for February 25, 2018.

Over the past few weeks, players born on or after September 1, 2001 have been called to trials in their respective areas in order for them to undergo the selection process. The players will be divided into 4 zones and will play each other after which the final 14 will be selected.

The fixtures set featured the Western Berbice Zone taking on the New Amsterdam /Canje Zone at the Young Warriors Cricket Club Ground in Cumberland, while at the Port Mourant Community Center Ground, the Upper Corentyne lads will do battle with their peers from Lower Corentyne.

The Active Members of the BCB, Albion Cricket Club, Port Mourant Community Center Cricket Club, Blairmont Community Center Cricket Club, Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, Rose Hall Community Center Cricket Club, Whim Cricket Club, Chesney Cricket Club, Western Berbice Cricket Association and Young Warriors Cricket Club have all joined together to ensure that the Under-17 youths are well prepared for the county competition, and have agreed to sponsor these games which will serve in the interest of cricket development in the county.

The Inter Zone Under-17 Competition will continue on February 17, 2018. All games are scheduled to start at 10:00 hrs. The general public is invited to support the initiatives and programmes of the Berbice Cricket Board.

Meanwhile, National Cricketer, Ms. Tremayne Smartt is currently conducting sessions and those that are desirous of representing Berbice in the Under-19 Inter County Competition scheduled for later this month can attend.