UCCA secures sponsorship for Inter Secondary School cricket competition

Latest update February 11th, 2018 12:56 AM
The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) has secured sponsorship for their annual Inter Secondary School cricket competition for schools in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush areas.
The competition which will begin shortly (at the end of the Inter Primary School competition) will be sponsored by businessman Seddarth D’Andrade of Upper Corentyne.
The sponsor is the son of the President of the (UCCA), Dennis D’Andrade. According to information the family has been sponsoring the competition since 2013.
Five schools are down to participate namely Skeldon Line Path Secondary (SLPS), Skeldon High School (SHS), formerly (Skeldon Lutheran High), Tagore Memorial Secondary School (TMSS), Central Corentyne Secondary School (CCSS) and Black Bush Secondary School (BBSS).
The rules and fixtures will be released at the official lunching during the week.
The competition will be coordinated by the UCCA Competitions Committee. This committee is headed by former national Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman and includes former Berbice player Chatterpaul Lionel and Narendranauth Balram. (Samuel Whyte)
Feb 11, 2018All systems are in place for the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club’s (GMRSC) first drag race meet of the year, the “King of the Strip” meet which will see local and Surinamese dragtsers...
Feb 11, 2018
Feb 11, 2018
Feb 11, 2018
Feb 11, 2018
Feb 11, 2018
The first accusation that comes out of the mouths of politicians who are criticized for wrong use of power is ‘unpatriotic.”... more
It was Samuel Johnson who warned us about the dangers of false patriotism. In his tract, The Patriot, Johnson noted that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Much has been said about the government of the United States of America (US) cutting off aid to countries... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]