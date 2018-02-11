Sanjay’s Golf Tournament rescheduled to today from 8:30am

Due to the continued rain from midnight Friday into midday yesterday, Grounds Superintendent Mike Gayadin determined a postponement of yesterday’s Sanjay’s Golf tournament to today from 8:30am would be better for all concerned.

Grounds are in fine condition and apart from a few low spots here and there, it is playable. As long as the rain holds after midnight, a keen competition may be expected today.