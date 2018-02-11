Regal Sports supports National Female cricketer Fraser

As part of their corporate responsibility, Regal Sports has thrown their support behind national female cricketer Sherry Ann Fraser.

The entity presented a quantity of cricket equipment to the talented cricketer at a simple ceremony held at its location 69 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Telesha Ousman said they are happy to support Fraser and wished her well as she aims to do her country proud.

She said they have following her career closely and are impressed with her talent. She urged Fraser to take the sport seriously and spoke of the importance of discipline. Ousman stated that this is one way her company is giving back to the community and congratulated Fraser on her achievement so far.

Fraser, who was a member of the victorious Guyana U19 female team that won the Regional U19 T20 tournament in Trinidad and Tobago last year, thanked Regal Sport for their support and said she will continue to do her best.

Fraser, a talented fast medium pacer, said her aim is to represent the region at the senior level. Regal Sports is a member of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.