Latest update February 11th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

Police Force, Benschop Foundation reward 7-yr-old heroine for bravery

Feb 11, 2018 News 0

The Guyana Police Force and the Benschop Foundation have rewarded seven-year-old Kissan Henry for her brave act in saving her brother from a fire at their Glasgow Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam.
Yesterday, Kissan was presented with a plaque, books and a bottle of perfume on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, Crime Chief- Assistant Commissioner, Paul Williams and other members of the Force.
“We have recognized her bravery, and brilliant thinking from a humanitarian standpoint at such a tender age,” a release from the police force stated.
“The Crime Chief Paul Williams arrived at the initiatives and partnered with the Mark Benschcop Foundation who will be honoring Ms Henry today with other key stakeholders.”
When a fire broke out at their home last Monday, Kissan used a bed-sheet to lower her four-year-old brother to safety through a window, before also jumping from the building. She suffered a broken leg.
The children were left alone at home. Their mother, Kimilia Henry, has since been charged with neglect and placed on $50,000 bail.

More in this category

Sports

GMRSC’s “King of the Strip” drag race meet at South Dakota Circuit today

GMRSC’s “King of the Strip” drag race meet at South Dakota...

Feb 11, 2018

All systems are in place for the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club’s (GMRSC) first drag race meet of the year, the “King of the Strip” meet which will see local and Surinamese dragtsers...
Read More
UCCA secures sponsorship for Inter Secondary School cricket competition

UCCA secures sponsorship for Inter Secondary...

Feb 11, 2018

Sanjay’s Golf Tournament rescheduled to today from 8:30am

Sanjay’s Golf Tournament rescheduled to today...

Feb 11, 2018

Regal Sports supports National Female cricketer Fraser

Regal Sports supports National Female cricketer...

Feb 11, 2018

Mash inter school U13 football competition starts tomorrow

Mash inter school U13 football competition starts...

Feb 11, 2018

GFF and Petra host two-day Futsal Referee training course

GFF and Petra host two-day Futsal Referee...

Feb 11, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]