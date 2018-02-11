Police Force, Benschop Foundation reward 7-yr-old heroine for bravery

The Guyana Police Force and the Benschop Foundation have rewarded seven-year-old Kissan Henry for her brave act in saving her brother from a fire at their Glasgow Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam.

Yesterday, Kissan was presented with a plaque, books and a bottle of perfume on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, Crime Chief- Assistant Commissioner, Paul Williams and other members of the Force.

“We have recognized her bravery, and brilliant thinking from a humanitarian standpoint at such a tender age,” a release from the police force stated.

“The Crime Chief Paul Williams arrived at the initiatives and partnered with the Mark Benschcop Foundation who will be honoring Ms Henry today with other key stakeholders.”

When a fire broke out at their home last Monday, Kissan used a bed-sheet to lower her four-year-old brother to safety through a window, before also jumping from the building. She suffered a broken leg.

The children were left alone at home. Their mother, Kimilia Henry, has since been charged with neglect and placed on $50,000 bail.