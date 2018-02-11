Mash inter school U13 football competition starts tomorrow

Latest update February 11th, 2018 12:56 AM
The Hearts of Oaks Veterans Football Club of New Amsterdam Berbice will once again be staging a one week Inter Secondary School Mashramani U13 football competition for Schools in the New Amsterdam/Canje area from tomorrow. The competition will be for both boys and girls.
The six secondary schools expected to participate are Canje Secondary School (CSS), Berbice High School (BHS), Vryman’s Erven Secondary School (VESS), Berbice Educational Institute (BEI), New Amsterdam Secondary School (NAMS) and Tutorial Academy Secondary School (TASS).
The games are expected to commence tomorrow and will be played at the All Saints Scott Church Ground, Princess Elizabeth Road, New Amsterdam Berbice beginning at 10:00 hrs and is expected to run for the entire week.
Trophies and other incentives will be presented to the top schools and outstanding individual players compliments of the organisers.
