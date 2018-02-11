GMRSC’s “King of the Strip” drag race meet at South Dakota Circuit today

All systems are in place for the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club’s (GMRSC) first drag race meet of the year, the “King of the Strip” meet which will see local and Surinamese dragtsers going head to head at the South Dakota Circuit today.

Over 60 entries have been registered for today’s event and it was noted that the final figure could be significantly higher as entries were coming in quickly up to press time, from a representative of the GMRSC.

The unlimited class has been building up a hype with an anticipated showdown between Team Mohamed’s Goliath Nissan GT-R (7.5 seconds strip record) and Shawn Persaud’s Godzilla Toyota Caldina (8.33 second, third fastest strip time).

Team Mohamed’s are oozing confidence ahead of the meet while Shawn Persaud is eager to prove his metal’s worth and has been doing a lot of work on his car.

For patrons who are desirous of witnessing the heated races at South Dakota today, entrance fees are $1000 for adults, $500 for children. The rent-a-tent VIP will be available for $3000.