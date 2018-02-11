GFF and Petra host two-day Futsal Referee training course

Latest update February 11th, 2018 12:56 AM
With the ultimate aim of developing future FIFA referees and grooming players under the correct rules of futsal, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with Petra, opened their two-day futsal referee refresher course at their Secretariat yesterday.
GFF’s Head of Refereeing Department and one of the facilitators, Stanley Lancaster, told the gathering the course is highly welcomed by the federation given the influx of futsal tournaments in the country.
Lancaster explained that tournaments of the past saw a neglect in the administration of the correct rules. Highlighting there is a difference between the way street football is played to indoor futsal, he mentioned there needs to be an improved dress code with players wearing shocks, shin pads and no arm-less clothing; since implementing some of the rules, Lancaster said he has seen some improvement in an on-going tournament.
Petra’s Co-Director, Troy Mendonca, expressed that assistance is part of a founding mandate to develop the sport. Mendonca hopes the course can help create a product that is marketable, which can hopefully take Guyana into the FIFA domain of futsal.
First Vice-president of the Guyana Futsal Association (GFA), Mark Younge, posited that, “We have a chance to show what football is all about and we hope it doesn’t stop here as our referees can go forward and be FIFA referees.”
More so, Executive Member and head of the National Referees Council Dion Inniss asked the participants to fully absorb the information being imparted. Inniss also thanked Petra for their support and envisioned programmes like these will encourage more tournaments countrywide.
Ten futsal referees from Georgetown, Upper Demerara, West Demerara and Berbice Football Association are practicing in the course which concludes today.
