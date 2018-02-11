Flying Ace Cycle Club 2018 season begins with Courts Furniture Store event

Courts Furniture Store Berbice branch will once again be sponsoring its annual Courts Cycle Road race in Berbice.

The race will be staged in collaboration with the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC), the organisers. The final date of the event has not been confirmed, but is expected to be held to coincide with the Mashramani celebrations.

The event will once again be open to cyclists throughout the country and is expected to see all the top riders in the country in action.

The 50 miles event is expected to ride off from in front of the Courts Furniture Store at Main and St Ann’s Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, proceed to Nand Persaud Business Complex at No 36 on the Corentyne before returning to finish at its point of origin.

There will be a number of cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs for the top finishers in the respective divisions. Prizes are expected to be awarded to the first six finishers, the top three juniors, the first three females, first three U16 riders and the first four BMX riders to cross the finish line. There will also be eight sprint point prizes up for grabs.

Female and U16 cyclists will pedal from the No 10 miles pole to the finish line. The BMX cyclists will race from the Canje Turn to the finish line at Courts.

Starting time is 10:00 hrs.

The presentation ceremony will be held immediately after the completion of the event. (Samuel Whyte)