Drinks does mek you get big bills

Once you live in Guyana you does drink fuh any and every reason. If somebody sick, people does gather and have a drink to discuss de sickness. If somebody dead people does meet up at de wake and drink fuh talk bout de dead.

When people married is more people des meet to drink to de health of de bride and some does drink to de health of de groom. Some does drink in advance of dem getting children and every child is a cause fuh more drinking.

If something bad happen, like bandits attack somebody in de village people does meet to talk bout it and at de centre of de talking is drinks. When dem boys ask why dem drinking de answer is that dem drinking to drown dem sorrows.

Is two years now since Exxon announce that Guyana got oil. When de oil company mek de announcement dem boys tek a drink and de rest of Guyana follow. Now Guyanese will stay drunk fuh de rest of dem life when it comes to that scampish oil company. Trotty sign a deal wid Exxon and everybody now see that Exxon get de best deal. That happen after Trotty had a good drink.

The best deal does come after a good drink Men know that very well. Tek out a woman who would normally give yuh a hard time. She does soften after two glass of wine or a few beers. After then you got a contract that even better than de one Guyana give Exxon. De profits is more than you can handle.

Don’t laugh yaal know exactly wha dem boys talking bout

Soulja Bai send a team to Texas and Exxon give dem de time of the world. Some of dem seh dem see the sky and had the best flowery roses to taste. But is de drinks that open dem eyes and weaken dem hand. That was when dem accept US$18 million instead of de US$100 million dem shoulda get.

Dem come back home and give poor Soulja Bai a glass of wine, he drunk and push de US$18M in he hand

Up to now he still groggy and he still happy from de drink. But one thing bout drinking, de likker does wuk out of de system. It wuk out of Trotty system already. Same way it wuk out of Soulja Bai system and now dem want revise de contract.

But dem holding on to de US$18 million. Dem talking bout paying lawyer to fight Venezuela but dem boys know is to buy drinks fuh dem judge at de court. And when dem buying drinks dem get a bill fuh US$460million from Exxon. Drinks mek dem get a big bill.

Dem boys seh Guyana tek US$18 million and Exxon asking fuh $460 million.

Talk half and watch how you drinking. You does get more than you can handle.