27th R&R Int. Ltd. National Park Cycle Meet Hamza Eastman (feature 35 laps) and Briton John (juvenile) shine on a rainy day

Smart and determined riding by Team Coco’s Hamza Eastman saw him notching up yet another win in the 2018 season, this time it was the feature 35-lap school boys and invitation race yesterday at the National Park, venue for the 27th R&R International Ltd. Hassan Mohamed organised Cycle Meet.

Eastman, who along with the top five riders broke away from the peloton on lap 5 and never looked back, suffered a puncture on lap 14 and a change of cycle one lap later, romped to victory in One Hour 17 Minutes 13 Seconds (1:17:13) on a rainy day.

The race was contested in consistent rain but that surely did not dampen the zeal of the cyclists who did well to skillfully maneuver their machines lap after lap on the slippery National Park circuit.

Following Eastman to the line were Romello Crawford, Jamal John, Curtis Dey, Orville Hinds and Walter Grant-Stuart in that order. Jamal John won four of the eight sprint prizes on offer with Eastman collecting three and Dey the other.

United We Stand Cycle Club junior standout Briton John won the juvenile 10-lap contest in 24 Minutes 32.67 Seconds. Ajay Motilall and Ralph Seenarine placed 2nd and 3rd. The lone competitor for the Mountain Bike 5-lap race was the dominant Shane Bourne of Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club.

Team Coco’s Junior Niles continued to stamp his authority in the Masters Under-50 division with yet another win, leaving in his wake in the 5-lap battle, Wilbert Benjamin and Jaikaran Sukhai.

Topping the field in the Masters Over-50 race was Gary Benjamin of Flying Ace cycle Club of Berbice who won from Shameer Baksh and Linden Blackman. David Hicks (United We Stand CC) defeated Jonathan Ramsuchit and Steve Bhimshin in the 12-14 boys and girls 3-lap showdown.

In other results, Jahime Henry won both the BMX 9-12 and 12-14 races. In the 9-12 race he beat Mark Lewis and Shaleel Dow with Nicholai Nirmal and Mark Lewis 2nd and 3rd in the 12-14 contest.

Today, the cyclists will take the rivalry to the West Demerara where they will face off in a road race from 08:00hrs also sponsored by R&R International Ltd. (Franklin Wilson)