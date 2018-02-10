Woman, 64, stabs GPL staffer, cop during disconnection exercise

A knife-wielding female pensioner stabbed a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) staffer who tried to disconnect her electricity yesterday.

She then slashed a policewoman who tried to arrest her.

A police release said that the GPL staffer was stabbed to the right jaw when he turned up at the 64-year-old woman’s house, located in Sophia, with a disconnection crew.

Minutes later, a police patrol responded and during the process of arresting the female suspect, the pensioner slashed the female rank on her left hand before being subdued.

The victims were treated at the GPHC.

The suspect, whom investigators learned is suffering from a mental disorder, has been released on bail and the case file will soon be forwarded for advice.