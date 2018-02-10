Woman, 64, stabs GPL staffer, cop during disconnection exercise

Latest update February 10th, 2018 12:59 AM
A knife-wielding female pensioner stabbed a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) staffer who tried to disconnect her electricity yesterday.
She then slashed a policewoman who tried to arrest her.
A police release said that the GPL staffer was stabbed to the right jaw when he turned up at the 64-year-old woman’s house, located in Sophia, with a disconnection crew.
Minutes later, a police patrol responded and during the process of arresting the female suspect, the pensioner slashed the female rank on her left hand before being subdued.
The victims were treated at the GPHC.
The suspect, whom investigators learned is suffering from a mental disorder, has been released on bail and the case file will soon be forwarded for advice.
Feb 10, 2018Leon Smart, also known as Bourda Rat, who was recently charged for attempting to smuggle prohibited articles into the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts lock-ups was yesterday back before a City...
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
I will never be a fan of Forbes Burnham. I can understand and appreciate Mr. Burnham’s post-colonial innovations which... more
The government is becoming jerky and jumpy… and all too easily. This reaction is a symptom of discomfiture over being... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The decision by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to refer the 51-year old contention between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]