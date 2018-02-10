Wickedness mek Trotty nearly crash

When you do wicked things, you can’t sleep properly. You mind always going back and you does wonder who know, who see and who gun ketch you.

Dat is wha happen wid de shart man who get ketch wid de e-mail from de Exxon executive.

Dem boys hear he fire he old driver because de man use to leak out all ee dutty business.

Yesterday, he had no driver and he had to go to de Marriott fuh de closing ceremony fuh de oil and gas forum.

Dem boys hear he ask Trotty to pick him up 8 o’clock last night. Wasn’t moonlight suh de place was dark.

While on their way, de shaat man who was sitting in de back seat tap Trotty pun ee shoulder to ask him a question.

Trotty scream, he lose control of de car, nearly hit a bus and end up pun de pavement. He barely stop before he crash into a lantern post.

Fuh one second, everything goes quiet in de car. Then Trotty seh. Look Banna; don’t ever do dat again.

Yuh scare de sh*t out a me. De shart man apologise and seh, “I didn’t realize dat a little tap would scare you so much.”

Trotty seh, “Sorry Banna. Is nah really you fault. De past few months is not three cents wickedness I do wid Exxon. I can’t sleep, I can’t sit down in peace; I can’t walk in peace; I can’t do nutten in peace.”

Talk half and help Guyana get dat contract renegotiate.