‘We weren’t smart in the run chase’- Head Coach Crandon

By Sean Devers in Antigua

In association with Vnet Communications,

Bounty Farm, Noble House Seafoods &

Playter’s Enterprise

In very high winds on a rainy Thursday night Guyana Jaguars suffered their first loss of the tournament when Jamaica beat them by 46 runs on DLS System after a couple stoppages.

Set a second revised target of 215 in 34 overs Jaguars wasted a fairly good start with a succession of questionable shot selection and were bowled out for 164 in 31.1 overs.

Jaguars Head Coach Esuan Crandon said the batsmen failed to execute their batting plan as the team would have liked.

“I thought we had a descent start before the rain came but lost momentum after being on and off the field. The run rate climbed as we lost wickets in clusters and were not being able to put together any substantial partnership during our time at the crease,” the 36-year-old Crandon said.

The former Berbice and Guyana pacer said it was important to continue a winning habit.

“It’s Important that we get back to winning and continue to gain some sort of momentum leading up to the knockout stage.

We acknowledge that our approach to pressure situation last night (Saturday night) was not good,” Crandon continued.

“We weren’t smart in the run chase. I thought our batters chose to look for the big shots at the wrong times and targeted Jamaica’s best bowler on the night in Nikita Miller,” the Jaguars Coach added.

But there were some positives from the loss.

“I must say that I’m extremely happy with the bowling. I have witnessed some top class bowling from Shepherd and Paul in the latter part of the innings and that’s a very good sign for us because that was a major area of concern for us,” Crandon explained.

Crandon informed that everyone in the squad is injury free at the moment, hopefully they can continue to keep everyone fit for the remainder of the tournament, adding that team is in very high spirits despite losing Thursday night.

Today the Jaguars face English County side Kent, who like the Jaguars, have lost just one game of their four games in the first half of the tournament and Crandon says every game is important to the Jaguars.

“All games are important and this one will be no different for us. Kent seems to have picked up some momentum winning their last couple of games,” disclosed Crandon who has 24 wickets from 25 Regional 50-over games.

Crandon said Kent is playing a very good brand of cricket at the moment and the Jaguars will have their work cut out for their players come today