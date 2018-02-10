UK firm to review Guyana’s aviation crime-fighting capability

Two United Kingdom (UK) experts are expected to begin a full review of Guyana’s aviation crime fighting capabilities next month.

Acting British High Commissioner to Guyana, Ron Rimmer, confirmed with Kaieteur News that the review will be undertaken by experts attached to AECOM UK, a global network of experts working with clients, communities to develop and implement innovative solutions to the world’s most complex challenges.

According to Rimmer, the review will not cover the entire aviation sector, but will be curtailed only to security capabilities in keeping with the remit of Lt. Col (Ret’d) Russell Combe who is the UK-funded security sector advisor to President, David Granger.

“Its remit will be to review the needs and capabilities of an aviation policy for Guyana. The outcome of the review will help to determine what improvements may be required. Any further UK assistance beyond completing the review, which itself was instigated following a recommendation by the UK funded Security Sector Advisor, has not been discussed,” Rimmer stated.

The aviation review is expected to be completed by the end of next month and a report handed over to local authorities.

As it relates to security capabilities for commercial airlines, Guyana had requested help from United States of America Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to engage in cooperation on civil aviation issues.

The Government had also requested technical assistance from the TSA for the marine sector.

The TSA which conducted regular inspections of airport security at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), had expressed some reservations with the pace at which aviation security matters were being handled.

Combe, whose office was housed at the Ministry of the Presidency during his one-year tenure in Guyana, presented a final report of the security sector reform project to President Granger at State House in January.

The UK security expert has received a commitment from the President that he will get a further contract extension through to 2019 to help implement the recommendations contained in the report.

Combe described the report as a dynamic document that places emphasis on the Guyana Police Force and includes recommendations for improvement of the criminal justice system, the Guyana Coast Guard and the Guyana Prison Service.

The UK, Combe outlined, doesn’t want to see the report sitting on the shelf gathering dust.

The President previously promised to set up an office for the programme this year.