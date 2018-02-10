Trailed from bank… Fisherman shot, robbed of $7.6M he withdrew to build house

Conscious of the recent rash of armed robberies, fisherman, Eddie Brandon, told no one, except his daughter, that he would be withdrawing $7.6M to build a new home.

But despite all his precautions, two gunmen somehow knew of his transaction.

At around 11:50 hrs yesterday, they trailed the 50-year-old man from Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, to his home at Cove and John.

The robbers, then shot and gun-butted Brandon before escaping by car with all of his money.

“I don’t have a cent left with me,” Brandon lamented, during a brief telephone interview from the hospital, where he is nursing a bullet wound to the upper thigh.

The fisherman disclosed that the house in which he lives leaks badly when it rains. His wife passed away recently, and he decided to close their account, and use the money to build a new home at Dochfour, East Coast Demerara

Accompanied by his daughter, he travelled to the Republic Bank branch at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

After completing the transaction, Brandon and his daughter boarded a bus, which took them to Cove and John.

Shortly after exiting the bus, the fisherman saw “a grey Toyota 212” drive slowly past him. The occupants then turned the vehicle around on a nearby bridge.

Suspecting that he was being followed, Brandon, clutching his money in a brown paper bag, quickly crossed the roadway and proceeded down an alleyway that led to his home.

It was then that two men rushed up to him, and ordered him at gunpoint to “pass the money.”

He said that the robbers tried to wrestle the money-bag from his grasp, but he held on.

“I tell them, ‘how yuh gon tek my money, an one of them fire two or three shots in the air, then shoot me and lash me in my head.

“My daughter then run across the road and say ‘Daddy, give them the money.’” The robbers then grabbed the bag of cash and fled.

The wounded man was treated at the Nabacalis Health Centre before being admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Investigators retrieved several spent shells of a small calibre weapon from the scene. There were no reports of any arrests.

Mr. Brandon is at a loss to explain how the robbers knew of his transaction.

“Only me and my daughter, and the bank teller know (of the transaction). I did not tell a soul.”

There have been at least 35 gun-related robberies, including the murder of moneychanger Shawn Nurse, in the past 40 days of the new year.