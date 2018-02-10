Latest update February 10th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

Six-over schools’ Tapeball competition hits off today

Feb 10, 2018 Sports 0

South Turkeyen Sports Committee (STSC) and Queen’s College Sports Committee (QCSC) six-over Tapeball cricket competition, bowls off today at Jubilee Park, starting from 09:30 hrs.
The competition will feature second and third form students from the following schools, Queen’s College, Chase Academic Foundation, Bishops’ High, North Georgetown, St. John’s, Tutorial Secondary, School of the Nations, Christ Church, Marian Academy and others.
The entrance fee per team, which will have 11 players, is $4,000.
Trophies and medals for the competition have been donated by Trophy Stall Bourda Market, P&P Insurance, National Sports Commission (NSC) and Henry Chase. The competition, which will conclude next Saturday

More in this category

Sports

‘Bourda Rat’ charged for receiving stolen vehicle, using fake number plate

‘Bourda Rat’ charged for receiving stolen vehicle, using fake...

Feb 10, 2018

Leon Smart, also known as Bourda Rat, who was recently charged for attempting to smuggle prohibited articles into the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts lock-ups was yesterday back before a City...
Read More
Regional Super50 Festival Jaguars face Kent in return match today

Regional Super50 Festival Jaguars face Kent in...

Feb 10, 2018

Six-over schools’ Tapeball competition hits off today

Six-over schools’ Tapeball competition hits off...

Feb 10, 2018

One-day Domino competition in Sophia today

One-day Domino competition in Sophia today

Feb 10, 2018

‘We weren’t smart in the run chase’- Head Coach Crandon

‘We weren’t smart in the run chase’-...

Feb 10, 2018

Schools’ Milo Football tournament continues today at MOE ground

Schools’ Milo Football tournament continues...

Feb 10, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]