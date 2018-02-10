Six-over schools’ Tapeball competition hits off today

Latest update February 10th, 2018 12:59 AM
South Turkeyen Sports Committee (STSC) and Queen’s College Sports Committee (QCSC) six-over Tapeball cricket competition, bowls off today at Jubilee Park, starting from 09:30 hrs.
The competition will feature second and third form students from the following schools, Queen’s College, Chase Academic Foundation, Bishops’ High, North Georgetown, St. John’s, Tutorial Secondary, School of the Nations, Christ Church, Marian Academy and others.
The entrance fee per team, which will have 11 players, is $4,000.
Trophies and medals for the competition have been donated by Trophy Stall Bourda Market, P&P Insurance, National Sports Commission (NSC) and Henry Chase. The competition, which will conclude next Saturday
